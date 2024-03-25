⁠The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 finale: The aftermath of Keiarna and Deborah’s fight

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac came to an end on Sunday, March 24, 2024. During the season finale, a fight broke out between friends of two cast members and the physical altercation left one of them bleeding.

The fight between Ashley's friend, Deborah, and Candiace's friend, Keiarna, was a result of Deborah clashing with Candiace and Keiarna defending her friend. The cast and crew separated the fighting duo and tried to calm Candiace down, who in turn aggressively insisted that Deborah get thrown out of the bar.

Later in the episode, the cast discussed the issue separately before addressing the situation with Ashley. While Ashley apologized for her friend's behavior, the RHOP star didn't believe she should be held responsible for another person's actions.

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars talk about Deborah's behavior in season 8 finale

In the season finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8, an altercation forced the cameras to go back up and record the aftermath. The bar brawl involving Deborah and Keiarna became the talk of the town as the cast member discussed the fight at another event.

Charrisse, another friend of the cast, revealed that she injured herself that night while trying to hold Candiace back. In Charrisse's recollection of the night, when Deborah threw the drink at The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, Candiace picked up a champagne bottle which ended up being dropped on her foot. The friend then called Candiace out privately, noting that it wasn't a good look.

Ashley told the rest of the cast Deborah's version of the story, in which Derobah retaliated because Wendy and Candiace were talking about her. When the entire cast gathered, Karen told them that they had to address the elephant in the room.

Karen Huger opened the floor to Ashley Darby since it was her friends at the bar. Ashley noted that she didn't need to take accountability for her friends' actions because they were all adults but said that she was heartbroken over what happened to Keiarna.

When Ashley told Candiace that Deborah said that she and Wendy were talking about her, the RHOP season 8 cast member denied the claims. Wendy stepped in and said that while she didn't think Ashley should be held accountable for Deborah's actions. When Deborah was "in Candiace's face", the latter asked her to back off multiple times. She credited herself, Nneka, and Keiarna for trying to calm things down.

"Clearly your friend came with an agenda."

Ashley told the cameras that if she knew what was going to happen, she wouldn't have invited Deborah. The Real Housewives of Potomac star added that despite all that, if her friend was being honest, Candiace "hit too low."

Nneka also agreed that Ashley shouldn't be blamed and blamed Deborah for engaging with Candiace in the first place. Karen told Ashley that "a level of trust" had been destroyed and stated that it sent a message to a larger group of people who would want to hurt them.

She said that none of them could bring in anyone who would want to harm any of them into the group. Mia pointed out that Deborah tweeted about the incident the next morning and instead of being apologetic, took digs at Keiarna.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will air part 1 of the reunion special next week on March 31, 2024 on Bravo.