"Grateful I am alive": The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Karen Huger issues statement after accident 

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Karen Huger was involved in a car crash on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The incident took place in Maryland and the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the "single-vehicle collision."

The reality star was driving under the influence and hit several street signs and a tree. While Karen Huger was taken into custody, she was released shortly after but has to appear in court soon. She is facing several charges including "recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property" according to People magazine. The television personality was also charged with a DUI.

According to the publication, some of the other charges against The Real Housewives of Potomac star include "failure to control vehicle speed on a highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle above reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, and driving a vehicle on the highway with a suspended registration."

Karen Huger was also charged with failing to notify officials of a change of address within 30 days of the change.

After the incident, The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 cast member issued a statement to TMZ. The RHOP star thanked fans for their prayers and "well wishes" and called the accident a "frightening experience."

She blamed the incident on an emotional state of mind and noted that she was grieving the loss of her mother and that with Mother's Day approaching, "it felt more like a tsunami."

"Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me."

In the statement, she termed her citations "understandable" and pointed out that the car that almost hit her kept driving, Karen concluded her statement by urging fans to understand their emotional state before operating a vehicle and thanked her "guardian angel," her mother for saving her life.

The reality star appears in the Bravo show, RHOP which airs every week on Sundays.