RHOP season 8 episode 5: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 3. During the segment, the cast made their way to Austen for a few days. However, due to some of the cast members being on bad terms, things quickly took a turn for the worse when Nneka and Wendy clashed again.

Wendy wanted to talk to the new cast member about some of the things she accused her mother of, including witchcraft. Instead, the conversation once again turned into a "she said, she said" when the two continued to deny each other's experiences.

RHOP season 8 will return next week with an all-new episode on Sunday, December 10 on Bravo.

Nneka and Wendy clash in RHOP season 8 episode 5

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8, the women made their way to Austen for a couple of days. During a gathering, Karen Huger spoke to Gizelle about her quietness in the previous episode when they went to play pickleball.

Gizelle credited her quietness to the conversations around witchcraft, which were disturbing to her. Candiace called the allegations "harsh" and Nneka agreed with her. The cast member told Nneka that if she believed that Wendy's mother had put a curse on her, she should at least hear Wendy's side of the story.

The RHOP newcomer noted that "she said it" and that Wendy's mother was praying against her. Nneka added that nobody ever threatened her with a "shrine." Wendy pointed out that the season 8 newbie didn't directly hear all that since she wasn't the one on the phone.

Gizelle jumped in and reminded Wendy that her mother had said some things about Mia as well, but Wendy noted that it was a different situation. The very next moment, Mia and Robyn entered the scene and Gizelle asked her what had happened.

Before Mia could answer, Wendy pulled out her phone and recited what her mother had written on social media and noted that she called her "ugly inside and out."

"Crater face Mia, a bombastic, ignorant, nonsensical, baseless, wannabe CEO trouble maker," she continued.

She informed Mia that she was only bringing it up again because Gizelle wanted to know and continued reading the message.

"To h*ll with Mia and Peter! Oh yes, I say HOLY GHOST FIRE on Mia and Peter and Thunderstorm Amen," the doctor continued.

Wendy noted that there was no witchcraft involved and Mia clarified that when she read that, she interpreted it as Wendy's mother sending her to the Holy Ghost of Fire. In a confessional, Mia said that it sounded "extremely threatening" to her, while Ashley noted that Wendy reading the old messages out loud didn't help her case.

"It definitely is a little cause for pause," Ashley continued.

Wendy continued that during the pickleball event. Meanwhile, Nneka insisted that Wendy's mother was going to put her name on the shrine and said that it was never about the RHOP's latest star. She added that it was always about Lebe and Ivy.

Before the big blowout, Gizelle and Candiace also got into an argument. This occurred when Karen tried to get the two of them to sort out their differences which was caused by Gizelle accusing Chris Basset in season 7.

RHOP season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023.