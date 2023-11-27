"Biggest first season flop": RHOP season 8 fans react to Nneka and Wendy's feud in season 8 episode 4

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, November 26, 2023. During the segment, fans saw newcomer Nneka Ihim and Dr. Wendy Osefo clash after episodes worth of build-up between the two.

Meanwhile, Karen Huger planned a sports event for the cast and their husbands, but things literally caught on fire when Juan knocked over a table of food, and the burner set the carpet on fire.

While sitting down for a quick snack, Nneka told Wendy that she heard that the cast member had a problem with her. Wendy retaliated by noting that she didn't know her well enough to have a problem with her. This led to a massive argument between the two, which resulted in the newcomer calling Dr. Wendy's mother a "witch."

Fans took to social media to react to the feud between the two and called Nneka the "biggest first season flop" in the history of the show. One person, @torijoy09 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Nneka might be the biggest first season flop I've seen in a good minute, don't bring no more of Ashley's friends around."

RHOP season 8 will return next Sunday with another episode on Bravo.

RHOP fans slam Nneka and Wendy for fighting in season 8 episode 4

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac, the cast gathered to play pickleball, as organized by Karen Huger. However, it didn't take long for things to go south as Nneka and Wendy finally addressed the elephant in the room, and not in the nicest way. Soon after their argument, their husbands also got into an argument over Eddie allegedly unfollowing Ikene on Facebook.

To begin with, Nneka brought up Wendy's sister Ivy calling her in-law. She added that she was aware of the phone call Wendy's mother made about the RHOP newcomer's name being a part of a shrine. She also said that she was aware of her in-law's names potentially being a part of the same shrine:

"Your mom said those things," Nneka said.

Wendy defended herself by saying that she never called the cousin and asked her who her "in-law" was. When Nneka named her, Wendy noted she never called her. In response, Nneka said that it was Wendy's sister who had called the in-law. The doctor deflected by saying that she was "switching."

Insults were hurled by both season 8 cast members as they called each other a "b*tch," followed by Wendy calling her "crazy." Mia chimed in, stating that the Bravo star previously said the same thing about her as well.

Wendy then called Nneka a hater and got up from the table.

RHOP fans took to social media to chime in on the argument.

