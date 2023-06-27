“Flare and fireworks”: Dr. Wendy Osefo dishes about RHOP season 8

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) cast member Dr. Wendy Osefo recently opened up about the Bravo show’s upcoming season. On Friday, the reality star attended Midd Diddy’s annual A Toast to Black Hollywood event, where she spoke to various publications about season 8.

"You guys are in for an amazing season 8. It is lots of flare and fireworks," she said.

The political commentator further teased the drama by stating that the cast is “not all BFFs” and that the viewers will see a lot of fractures within the group. She continued that during the show, viewers will see the housewives work through their issues and that fans will “get a front-row seat of that.”

RHOP’s Dr. Wendy Ofeso chimes in about Robyn Dixon’s husband’s affair

Throughout season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), Robyn Dixon denied allegations of her husband cheating on her. However, once the regular episodes as well as the reunion for season 7 aired, she admitted to knowing about his infidelity and stated that she didn’t want to face scrutiny from the housewives for overlooking the indiscretion.

During an episode of the Reasonably Shady podcast with Gizelle Bryant, she opened up about the same and said that Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram. She added that her husband was bored and needed attention during the pandemic, but clarified that while she was aware of the communication, they did not date.

"They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere, and there is a reason why his name is on a hotel receipt. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous, ‘so that was lind of comical to me. I expected to talk about it on season 7," the RHOP cast member clarified.

RHOP’s Dr. Wendy addressed the situation during the Toast to Black Hollywood event on Friday and stated that it was an “eyebrow raiser” since Robyn often asks questions about the entire cast. She further noted that it was odd that she didn’t feel comfortable confiding in Gizelle, her closest friend on the show, about the same.

"That was the biggest eyebrow-raiser. So we have questions. We ask those questions this season. You guys get to see her response," Dr.Wendy continued.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will feature returning cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Candiace Dillard-Basset.

They will be joined by new cast members Nneka Ihim and Keiana Stewart. Keiana, who is set to join the cast as a friend of Dr. Wendy, is an entrepreneur and the owner of K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness, a medical spa in Baltimore, Maryland.

The business specializes in laser treatments, botox, and other procedures and is known as the go-to spot in the region. The upcoming cast member also owns a hair company.

Nneka Ihim, the other new cast member of RHOP, is a licensed attorney who will join the group as a full-time housewife. She was born in Boston and raised in Wisconsin, and she is a champagne connoisseur with Nigerian roots. The Potomac cast member is the daughter of a well-known cardiologist, Leo Egbujiobi, and the wife of Dr. Ikenna Ihim.

