"She ate that": RHOP fans go gaga over Dr. Wendy Osefo's WHCD look

RHOP cast member Dr. Wendy Osefo recently attended the White House Correspondents' dinner. According to ABC News, the event is one of Washington’s hottest events and an occasion where journalists, celebrities, athletes, and White House administrators come together. The annual event is organized by WHCA and was first held in 1920.

Over the years, the event has evolved and included various types of celebrities and is no longer just limited to political figures. One of the reality stars to attend WHCD 2023 was RHOP’s Dr. Wendy Osefo, who attended the event in a black shoulderless dress with a sequenced torso.

Following her appearance, fans of RHOP took to social media to applaud the reality star’s attire and compliment her look. Some even wondered who her stylist was because “her looks are always 10/10.”

RHOP fans take to social media to sing praises of Dr. Wendy Osefo’s WHCD attire

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently attended one of the biggest social events in Washington that brought together journalists and celebrities from different walks of life. The WHCD was hosted by Roy Wood Jr. and saw various reality stars, including Dr. Wendy, in attendance.

Upon seeing her Dr. Wendy's look, fans took to Twitter to comment on how amazing the cast member looked during the event. They stated that she was getting “more and more and more beautiful” and that the reality star looked amazing. They added that she’s gorgeous and “stunning” and that she’s “out here serving looks.”

Fans further called the reality star a “knockout” and added that she’s one of the the “most accomplished housewife” from RHOP. They took to the reality star’s Instagram to further appreciate her elegant look and said that they “can’t wait to stan” her in the upcoming season of the show. Several users have even called the attire perfect, adding that the “Potomac has a glam queen emerging.”

GOGO YUBARI 🇨🇺💛💪🏽 @_prettydaddy_ @JaysRealityBlog OHHHHH WOW! She is really getting more & more & more beautiful I LOVE this for her fan favorite era!! The hair the makeup the styling the titties @WendyOsefo you look AMAZING @JaysRealityBlog OHHHHH WOW! She is really getting more & more & more beautiful I LOVE this for her fan favorite era!! The hair the makeup the styling the titties @WendyOsefo you look AMAZING

Fans react to RHOP cast member Dr. Wendy Osefo's WHCD attire (Image via Instagram/@wendyosefo)

deity @1_xspw @JaysRealityBlog who is her stylist? because her looks are always 10/10 @JaysRealityBlog who is her stylist? because her looks are always 10/10

Other stars who joined Wendy during the event include Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Julia Fox, Rosario Dawson, and more.

Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, and more set to return for RHOP season 8

While season 7 of the Bravo show recently wrapped up, another season is already in production. Since the core group of the Potomac series has been consistent since season 6, fans can expect that the entire cast of season 7 is set to return for the upcoming season.

This includes Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. The upcoming season will also welcome Nneka Ihim, a licensed attorney from Boston, who is likely set to join the cast of RHOP season 8. Ihim attended the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin Law School and previously worked as a CNN correspondent. Joining her will be her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim.

While the entire cast is set to return, one housewife was recently under the social media scrutiny and had fans calling for her to be fired for not being transparent about her husband’s alleged affair. Fans weren’t the only ones who weren’t happy with Robyn Dixon, her fellow so-stars as well as Andy Cohen grilled her about withholding information.

Stay tuned for more updates about RHOP.

