RHOP fight: Fans react with mixed opinions over shocking brawl including Deborah and Candiace during season 8 filming

A video featuring The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) stars getting into a brawl is currently trending on social media. In addition to drama and controversy, season 8 is also expected to feature a fight between the cast members, but this time it's physical rather than verbal.

Recently, Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant celebrated the launch of their new activewear line with the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP). The party started out rather normally, but things escalated when a sudden argument broke out between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Deborah.

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo The moment the fight broke out on #RHOP , but according to @tmz, the cameras were down for the night so this was *not* filmed!

Before this, there have been several instances in previous seasons of RHOP, where the two haven't managed to get along, including one time when Deborah claimed Candiace Dillard-Bassett's husband was flirting with her back in RHOP season 7.

On social media, a video has been trending showing the cast members' feud, as one woman is seen throwing a drink on another while Candiace Dillard and Ashley attempt to prevent it. In light of this video's popularity on social media, fans have been sharing their mixed reactions. As the fight escalated, Keiana also got involved.

Was RHOP star Keiana Stewart hospitalized after the brawl?

🔮 @ChannelOzz Keiana was getting her licks in but I think Deborah’s swings had more power, because Keiana left bruised and bloody, apparently going to the hospital. Hmm.

Keiana Stewart was reportedly hospitalized after the fight, according to sources quoted by Page Six. As per the report, this feud occurred after the day of filming was completed, so it is unclear if it will be covered in RHOP season 8.

Additionally, TV Deets reported that Candiace was confronting Deborah about things she had been saying regarding her husband, when Keiana got involved in the brawl. It also stated that Keiana started the physical fight, but Deborah did not stop, leading to an escalation.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to this video. While some fans criticized Candiace for not fighting her “own battles,” others criticized Deborah for her actions.

Did Ashley thought that Candiace & Deborah was going to be cordial with each other? 🥴 That fight was all Ashley’s fault. Like Deborah went on TV and lied that Chris was flirting with her.Did Ashley thought that Candiace & Deborah was going to be cordial with each other? 🥴 #RHOP

Amani🥰🖤 @iam_ajxn Deborah should’ve signed up for baddies east if she wanted to fight 🤣 #rhop

otav @doritslay candiace said monique was dangerous?? this girl picked up a whole bottle to throw it… #rhop

Also Potomac Fans: Just because Deborah lied on her husband and video shows her lunging and pouring a drink on her while her back is turned. It’s Candiace fault that 2 adults fought. Justice for Monique.



#RHOP Potomac Fans: Candiace provoked Monique. Words are weapons.Also Potomac Fans: Just because Deborah lied on her husband and video shows her lunging and pouring a drink on her while her back is turned. It’s Candiace fault that 2 adults fought. Justice for Monique.

VZA @havemercyv I don’t know who’s more out of touch with reality. Barbz or people who hold up Candiace from #RHOP

When will the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac air?

There were plenty of feuds, controversy, drama, heartbreaks, and romances on RHOP as it concluded in season 7. Filming for season 8 of the show began in April 2023. The production has yet to confirm the release date for season 8.

Season 5 of RHOP was released in August, season 6 in July, and season 7 in October. Therefore, season 8 is expected to be released between September and December.

Additionally, this year's cast includes Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Mia Thornton, Nneka Ihim, Keiana Stewart, and Wendy Osefo.

This season of the show will also be challenging for Robyn Dixon, particularly after it was revealed on the Reasonably Shady podcast in January 2023 that she knew her husband was having an affair, but didn't mention it in season 7. A wide range of disappointment was felt by fans and housewives after this, as Wendy Osefo shared with Insider:

"The whole point of this show is for us to live our real lives in front of the camera. And when you see a cast member who willingly withholds information, they're not living their real life."

On the other hand, Candiace Dillard, at the beginning of this year, shared the following with HuffPost:

“It’s very scary because you can’t have a show without a group of girlfriends who are willing to share their lives honestly and openly and participate in the premise of the show.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 release date hasn't been confirmed yet, so fans will have to wait a bit longer.