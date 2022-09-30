Who is Gordon Thornton? Meet RHOP star Mia Thornton’s 69-year-old husband ahead of Season 7 premiere

Season 7 of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is set to premiere on Sunday, October 9. Returning with the new season are housewife Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton, with whom Mia has a 32-year age gap.

The official synopsis of RHOP reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface."

RHOP features seven housewives from rich and well-to-do families in Potomac who, apart from balancing their social lives with each other, also have to take care of their professional and family life.

Gordon and Mia from RHOP have been married for nine years

Despite having a 32-year age gap, Gordon and Mia have been married for nine years. Moreover, the couple has two children together.

Gordon also has a daughter from his previous relationship, while Mia has a son from her previous relationship who lives with the couple.

On Gordon's birthday, Mia shared a cute birthday message for him on Instagram stating:

"I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me.” Happy Birthday, King! 67 Years Fine."

Gordon, 68, is a businessman from North Carolina who owns several McDonald's franchises and is also the owner and CEO of Giselle Executive Management DBA. Besides his other business ventures, Gordon works with his wife at The Joint Chiropractic.

Among his many ventures, Gordon seems to be extremely passionate about The Joint Chiropractic, which provides an affordable, convenient and accessible way for people to heal from back and neck pain.

The main reason behind his dedication to the said venture is that his wife is recovering from pain through chiropractic treatment. In an interview with Meaww, Thornton shared:

"You’re helping people feel better every day. I’ve seen what chiropractic care did for my wife – it’s helped her treat her pain issues holistically and effectively. It’s hard not to be passionate about owning a business that makes this big of an impact on people’s lives."

He further stated:

"It’s also far easier to run than other businesses I’ve owned – McDonald’s was very hard to operate and even Massage Envy was a lot harder."

Although Mia and Gordon's relationship might appear very adorable, viewers have often criticized Gordon's rude alcoholic behavior towards his wife.

In the last season of RHOP, when the housewives went together on a couple's trip, Gordon's behavior was brought under great scrutiny. He had bought a G Wagon for her and then had put her on speakerphone to tell her about it. However, he unnecessarily abused her on the phone, which the other couples heard.

While Gordon was clearly drunk at that point, and his behavior was harshly criticized by the housewives and viewers. But amidst the situation, Mia still defended her husband from Candiace's jabs to affect her.

Viewers can watch the premiere of RHOP on October 9 on Bravo TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far