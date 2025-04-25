"Another flop" — Internet reacts to Katy Perry teasing KP7 at The Lifetimes Tour

On Thursday, April 24, @PopCrave tweeted about Katy Perry teasing a new album on her ongoing headlining tour, The Lifetimes Tour. The tour, which kicked off on Wednesday, April 23, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, saw a collage of multiple symbols and motifs displayed on the stage screen, one of which read KP7.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 229K views and 5.4K likes, as of this writing. Netizens have been reacting to it.

"Another flop," one X user commented.

Some netizens asked the Harleys in Hawaii singer to retire, while others pointed out that she should consider delaying her tour.

"why there is a tank there," commented an X user.

"Girl just retire," added another.

"This should be her way out of the khia asylum lets just pray," wrote a third one.

"She’s the butt of every joke right now. Maybe delay the tour a bit!" posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, other netizens stood in support of Perry, complimenting the first show of her tour and expressing their excitement for the new project.

"Ohh mother cant wait," replied a fifth user.

"If and when more details are announced there’s no question the legion of loyal and dedicated Katy Cats will be going wild," commented a sixth one.

"this tour. the budget. the vocals. she slayed," wrote a seventh netizen.

Katy Perry is reportedly struggling to sell tour tickets

Pop Crave's tweet comes as Katy Perry is allegedly struggling to sell tickets for her ongoing tour. The tour, which supports her 2024 studio album, 143, is currently in its Mexican leg and will debut in the US next month, on May 7, in Houston's Toyota Center.

According to a Daily Mail report of April 24, 2025, insiders are worried that Katy Perry's latest space stint on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin all-female crew flight has negatively impacted her chances of securing last-minute sales.

Perry's shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Denver, and Colorado, are reportedly facing major troubles, with multiple rows of seats still available. Their tickets are being resold at heavy discounts.

The media outlet claims that the regular tickets to the shows cost upwards of $50, with the VIP tickets priced at $200.

"There were already concerns about poor ticket sales even before Blue Origin. They were pretty dismal. Katy truly believed her tour would take off like Taylor’s. Some higher-ups at Live Nation were sceptical from the beginning. There are talks about what to do if the venues don’t fill up further," the source told Daily Mail.

The poor sales come after the Roar singer had to cancel two concerts of her show in Guadalajara, Mexico (scheduled for May 1 and 2) due to the stadium not being built in time. Perry later reassured fans that she will "create something special" for them in the future.

In contrast to poor ticket sales from the mentioned locations, other dates from Katy Perry's tour are close to selling out, including Chicago on May 12, and Canada's Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal in late July and early August.

