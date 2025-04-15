"Getting my tickets tomorrow" — Internet reacts to Ice Cube announcing Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour

Hip-hop icon Ice Cube has officially announced his return to the stage with the Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour, and fans across the globe are hyped. The 22-date North American run kicks off September 4, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and wraps up in Toronto on October 9.

This marks Ice Cube’s first major headlining domestic tour in over a decade, following the release of his 2024 album, Man Down. The rapper confirmed the news during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 15, calling the tour a "40-year celebration" of his music career.

As reported by Billboard on April 15, 2025, Ice Cube said in a statement:

"The world needs truth. The people need power. And that's what my music brings."

Presale begins April 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public tickets available starting April 18 via Ticketmaster. Fans can access early tickets using the code TRUTHTOPOWER. VIP packages will also be available, offering meet-and-greets and signed merchandise.

As news of the Truth to Power tour spread quickly online, longtime fans took to X to express their excitement and, in some cases, frustration about ticket availability and tour locations.

"Getting my tickets tomorrow, so pumped you are coming to NE Ohio. Seen you twice before and the Concert was Amazing!" one fan wrote on X.

"Can’t get tickets yet, till 21 hours!" another user shared.

"Cube coming to Cleveland!!! Super Dope!!! ‘YEAA YEAH.' Ice Cube voice while throwing up the Dub," one fan tweeted.

While US fans are hyped, international Cube supporters are hoping for their turn.

"Please come to South Africa Mr Cube," a person requested.

"You were great in Birmingham UK last year. Any more tours for the UK planned?" another tweeted.

"Why Indianapolis IN or Louisville Ky never be on HipHop tours?” someone else said.

Ice Cube to perform songs spanning four decades of his career

This tour will include songs from all phases of Ice Cube's career—from his days with N.W.A. to solo hits and tracks from Man Down, which debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart in 2024. The album, released through Lench Mob/Hitmaker Music Group, featured the lead single It's My Ego and earned 20,000 equivalent album units in the US, according to Billboard and Luminate.

"Most of the people who say hip-hop is a young man's game don't do it and ain't never gripped a mic and ripped it," Cube told Billboard last year, shutting down ageist assumptions in hip-hop. "This is wordplay and flow. This is skill."

The tour will make stops in cities including Baltimore, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more. Cube emphasized that this show will feature a "major production unlike anything I've ever done before."

The Truth to Power tour announcement came on the same day Ice Cube was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was held on April 15, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt, with Cube describing the tour as a celebration of his four-decade-long music career.

