5 underrated Katy Perry songs

From the explosive rise of Teenage Dream to the evolution shown in Smile, Katy Perry has stayed relevant in a genre known for constant change. Though global successes like Firework, Roar, and Dark Horse rule playlists and radio waves, her discography has another side that sometimes eludes popular attention.

Katy Perry has investigated parenthood, hosted American Idol, and teased fans about the last dates of her forthcoming Las Vegas residency in recent years. Her music collection merits a closer look, especially the songs that didn't get the attention they deserved as she evolves personally and professionally. Here are five underrated Katy Perry songs that show just how diverse and emotionally rich her music can be.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's personal opinion and does not reflect any official ranking.

Listen to these underrated, hidden gems in Katy Perry's discography

1) Roulette (Witness, 2017)

At the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show (Image via Getty)

Roulette is an electrifying deep cut from Katy Perry's fifth studio album, Witness. Debuted at an exclusive listening party in France, the track fuses pulsating synths and high-energy electro-pop with a metaphor about taking bold risks in love, like spinning the wheel at a casino.

The song found unexpected traction overseas, becoming a promotional single in Russia, where it soared to No. 1 on XИT FM, the country's biggest radio station. Despite having no official lyrics or music video, it climbed to No. 25 on Russia's Top Radio & YouTube Hits chart. While never released globally as a single, Roulette remains a hidden gem in Katy Perry's discography.

2) Spiritual (Prism Deluxe Edition, 2013)

At the Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla (Image via Getty)

Tucked away in the deluxe edition of Prism, Spiritual is one of Katy Perry's most introspective and atmospheric tracks. Co-written with John Mayer, Diplo, and Greg Kurstin, the song compares an all-consuming love to a sacred, almost divine experience, something that transcends logic and understanding. Its slow-building production creates a dreamy, ambient soundscape with hints of gospel.

Spiritual reflects the album's deeper themes of self-discovery and emotional rebirth. While it never received the spotlight like Prism's bigger singles, it stands out as a contemplative piece that showcases Perry's ability to explore emotional depth beyond her signature anthems.

3) Ghost (Prism, 2013)

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Image via Getty)

Ghost delivers one of the most emotionally candid moments on Katy Perry's Prism. Written alongside Bonnie McKee, Henry Walter, Dr. Luke, and Max Martin, the mid-tempo track pairs atmospheric synth-pop with poetic reflections on the disconnection that follows a breakup. Lines like "You sent a text, it's like the wind changed your mind" highlight Perry's knack for sharp, evocative storytelling.

The track was slated for live performance during the Prismatic World Tour and even included in an early setlist posted to Instagram, but was ultimately left out. Perry later admitted it was too personal to sing live. Despite its absence on stage, Ghost resonates for its emotional honesty, making it one of Perry's most underrated gems.

4) Hummingbird Heartbeat (Teenage Dream, 2010)

At the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony (Image via Getty)

Hummingbird Heartbeat is a colorful pop-rock song driven by pounding percussion, electric guitar riffs, and a rush of adrenaline. In this song, Katy Perry sings about love that is so exciting that it makes her heart run like a hummingbird's wings. It also offers a different taste from the sweet pop that characterized much of the Teenage Dream album by combining urgency with joy.

Though never released as a single, Hummingbird Heartbeat distinguishes itself for its raw energy and emotional purity. In a 2010 BBC interview, Perry stated that her then-fiancé Russell Brand inspired the song, which she described as a representation of how love made her feel physically alive. Recorded in the later phases of Teenage Dream, the song reflects a more personal time in Perry's life.

5) Choose Your Battles (Prism Deluxe Edition, 2013)

At the Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency @ Resorts World Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Choose Your Battles closes the deluxe edition of Prism with an introspective note. It's a track that urges peace and emotional maturity in relationships, set against a moody, minimalist sound. The song's pace is slower and more contemplative, letting Perry's vocals carry the weight of the message.

The track marks a thematic contrast to the fiery confidence seen in other songs on Prism. Katy Perry delivers a quiet but powerful reminder about emotional balance and the value of not letting every disagreement escalate. It's subtle, but it hits deep, a quality that often defines underrated gems in a pop star's discography.

Songs such as Roulette, Spiritual, Ghost, Hummingbird Heartbeat, and Choose Your Battles expose the reflective, experimental, and emotionally rich aspects of Perry's work. These tracks are a good starting point for anybody wishing to find Katy Perry again beyond the headlines and popular singles.

