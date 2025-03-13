"All my albums basically want to be musical"— Lady Gaga discusses her desire to write a musical for Broadway on Las Culturistas podcast

American pop icon Lady Gaga discussed her desire to write a musical for Broadway on the March 12, 2025, episode of the Las Culturistas podcast. During her interview, the 38-year-old singer-songwriter shared her long-standing connection to musical storytelling.

"All my albums basically want to be musicals," Gaga remarked.

Stefani Germanotta, professionally known as Lady Gaga, is renowned for her genre-blending music, avant-garde fashion, and high-energy stage performances. Five years after her previous album, Gaga returned to the music scene with her latest album, Mayhem, which was released on March 7, 2025.

While speaking to the Las Culturistas hosts, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Lady Gaga discussed several aspects of her life. This included her experience of hosting Saturday Night Live, the significance of her Chromatica Ball Tour, and the creative inspiration behind Mayhem. Toward the end of their conversation, Rogers posed a direct question about musical theater.

"Is there still a part of you that would do musical theater in a mainstream sense? Like, would you go and do Broadway? And if so, is there a role?", he asked.

Gaga responded with enthusiasm, confirming her aspirations.

"I think so? Yes, I think I would love to write a musical... a new one," she replied.

Expanding on her vision, Lady Gaga explained that she not only wants to compose music for a Broadway production but also play an integral role in scripting, stage design, and costumes.

"That would give me the ultimate joy—crafting all the music, working with amazing writers on developing the story and the script, and then, you know, the stage design and the costumes. Yeah, and like maybe I'd be in it too," she added.

When Lady Gaga shared how her "albums" were basically like musicals, the podcast hosts echoed their support. Bowen further said, "You're in the pocket already, so why not?" reinforcing Gaga’s natural inclination toward theatrical storytelling.

Lady Gaga shares how she wants to “break genre” with new album Mayhem

Lady Gaga at 95th Annual Academy Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

According to an article published by Elle on March 7, 2025, Lady Gaga has described Mayhem as an album that embraces unpredictability. With Mayhem, Gaga channels her chaotic energy, drawing inspiration from her past and taking the creative liberty to explore music by breaking genre norms.

“I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.” she remarked

Mayhem officially follows Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, released in 2020. Although the album dropped on March 7, the first single from Mayhem was released back in October 2024. Another song from the album, Abracadabra, was released at the Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025.

According to Lady Gaga, Mayhem is "nothing like anything" that she has "ever made before".

"Mayhem is utter chaos! It breaks a lot of rules and has a lot of fun. It’s about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life it takes you to,” she explained.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem blends diverse musical influences, drawing from "90s alternative, electro-grunge, Prince and Bowie melodies". The album also incorporates "guitar and attitude, funky bass lines, French electronic dance, and analog synths", showcasing Gaga's commitment to breaking genre boundaries and redefining her discography.

The standard version of the album will feature 14 tracks, including Disease, Abracadabra, and Die With a Smile, her hit collaboration with singer Bruno Mars, which had previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

