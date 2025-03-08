“Lemme kill myself so I can get reincarnated as the child of lady gaga” — Fans react as Lady Gaga envisions motherhood within the next 10 years

Lady Gaga sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, Mayhem. The interview, which was posted on March 7 on the media outlet's official YouTube channel. The discussion majorly revolved around the album's gothic undertones.

Ad

In the interview, when the host asked the pop star what her vision for the next ten years was, she smiled and replied that she planned to become a mother. Calling motherhood the "greatest vision," she said:

"I really want to be a mom. The greatest vision I have is that."

The interview clip was uploaded on X by the user @ladygaganownet. One netizen (@rjsmichonne2) retweeted and jokingly said they want to be reincarnated as Lady Gaga's child. The comment read:

Ad

"Lemme kill myself so I can get reincarnated as the child of lady gaga."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens were seemingly happy to hear about Lady Gaga's plans as they took to social media to pour in their reaction:

"I really hope she steps away and builds the family she wants to have, even if she doesn’t return I’d be completely fine with it, she deserves to have a fulfilling life." A netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"In the end I hope she really gets everything she ever wanted even if she stops making music for a bit, she deserves the world." Another X user wrote.

"I actually wouldn’t be mad if she had a long hiatus to start a family… she’s been giving her all to us for such a long time that she deserves true happiness." Another netizen wrote.

Ad

More reactions followed.

"Is it too much if i say i think it will be within the next 2-5 years. Wait, we have to call the child baby gaga bc like lady gaga and baby gaga cmon now," A netizen wrote on X.

"I genuinely hope she fulfills this and many other personal goals, she has given all the best of her throughoutall these years, I wound not be mad if she decides to retire to become a mommy, she’s already a legend." Another netizen wrote.

Ad

"SHE'S NOT JUST PLANNING, SHE'S MANIFESTING! A decade from now, we’ll look back and realize this was the beginning of something legendary!" Another X user wrote.

Lady gaga's thoughts on motherhood

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special for People Magazine - Image via Getty

In an interview with Elle in January 2025, Lady Gaga shared that she and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who is an entrepreneur, often discuss having kids. She told the media outlet that they both believe in giving freedom to kids so they can form their own opinions. She said:

Ad

"That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people. It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat ... I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are."

Ad

The pop star also shared that she would never influence her kids to think a certain way about her artistry. She said:

"I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them. I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me."

For the unversed, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged in 2024. Her latest album, Mayhem, was released on March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback