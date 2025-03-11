"Special guest being bigger than the main act is crazy ngl"—Internet reacts as Katy Perry brings in Rebecca Black as special guest on Lifetimes tour

Netizens have reacted to Rebecca Black reportedly joining Katy Perry on the latter's upcoming Lifetimes Tour. The tour will follow the release of her 2024 album, 143, and will kick off in Mexico City on April 23, 2025.

On March 9, Katy Perry took to Instagram to announce that Black would be included in her upcoming tour. The post also featured Katy Perry's surprise appearance at a Black concert, during which she got down on her knees and implored Rebecca Black to join her on the tour.

“About to spend a lot more Fridays with @msrebeccablack WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES," the post was captioned.

The news of Rebecca Black joining Katy Perry on the Lifetimes Tour was shared by several popular tabloids on X like @PopCrave. Fans of both songstresses wrote about their opinions in the comment section. Among them, X user @eyeamwema claimed that the guest performer was more popular than the headliner herself.

"Special guest being bigger than the main act is crazy ngl," wrote the user on X.

"OMG, Katy Perry and Rebecca Black together for the Lifetimes Tour? It’s giving “Friday” vibes with a pop princess twist—count me in for the ultimate throwback party!" opined another.

"While it seems random, there’s a history behind it of them supporting each other. Nor are people going to the tour for the opener, cute choice. Show will go on after the opener either way," wrote another user on X.

A user raved about Rebecca Black, commenting:

"I would attend just to see Rebecca, everything she released in the past couple of years is sooooo good!"

"Rebecca Black and Katy Perry together on tour? It's going to be iconic!" opined another.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Giving her a platform after she was bullied so bad a decade ago. love to see katy being so awesome," a user wrote.

"Very right choice since they have the same quality of music," opined another.

"Katy's been supporting her since the BEGINNING," inferred another user on X.

Singer/songwriter and YouTuber Rebecca Black is a native of Irvine, California. She first gained public attention when her 2011 single, Friday, blew up on YouTube and various other social media sites. The song, which received heavy criticism and trolling, still peaked at number 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was followed by Saturday. In 2023, Black released her debut studio album called Let Her Burn.

Currently, the 27-year-old songstress is on The Salvation Tour to support her sophomore album. The tour will wrap up with a show in St. Paul on April 5 before she joins Katy Perry on the Lifetimes Tour.

Katy Perry scheduled to launch in space with historic all-female crew on a Blue Origin spacecraft

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show - Source: Getty

Katy Perry will be part of a historic all-female crew that launches into space on a Blue Origin rocket called New Shepard this spring. Lauren Sanchez, the partner of Blue Origin's founder Jeff Bezos, will lead the launch. She will be accompanied by an assortment of esteemed celebrities, journalists, and scientists from across the globe.

Other eminent personalities include Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, and Kerianne Flynn. In a statement released by Blue Origin, they shared:

"Katy is honored to be a part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively."

The mission will feature the first all-female crew since the Soviet Union launched cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova into orbit in 1963. The spacecraft will be launched from Blue Origin's West Texas pad. Blue Origin's statement also detailed the thoughts of team lead Lauren Sanchez.

"She is honored to lead a team of explorers on a mission that will challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come," Blue Origin said.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket will take the crew above the Karman line (100 kilometres above sea level), which is widely considered the boundary of space. The mission will last about 11 minutes, and the crew will experience four minutes of weightlessness.

