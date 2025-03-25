"Playboi Carti is feeding us right now"— Internet reacts as Playboi Carti releases four new tracks for the Deluxe edition of his Music album

Playboi Carti has released four new tracks for the deluxe edition of his album Music, sparking various reactions from fans online. The rapper, who recently made history as the first rapper to have all 30 songs from an album debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, as reported by the NFR Podcast.

Ad

Playboi Carti released the deluxe edition of his album Music, titled MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT, on March 25, 2025. This edition includes four additional tracks: DIFFERENT DAY, 2024, BACKROOMS, and the previously unreleased FOMDJ.

The first three songs were shared on platforms like YouTube and Instagram in 2024. Carti announced the deluxe release on March 25 via his official social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram.

While many fans are celebrating the new music, others have criticized the deluxe edition for not offering enough fresh content. Carti's decision to release four additional tracks has divided his fanbase. Some are thrilled about the new music, while others believe the deluxe edition lacks meaningful additions.

Ad

Trending

"Playboi Carti is feeding us right now," one fan said on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He really cares, more music otw too," another fan said.

"WE WON BRO. WE GOT FOMDJ ON STREAMING," another X user said.

For some fans, the deluxe edition was a major win. However, not everyone was impressed. Some fans were also disappointed with the tracklist.

"Don’t care he’s an AI abusing disgrace to music," another X user shared.

Ad

"So only 1 new song ? Lmao," another user wrote on X.

"Keep these year-old songs. Give us something actually deluxe worthy," one person said.

Playboi Carti’s influence and future prospects

Expand Tweet

Ad

Playboi Carti’s Music debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, earning 298,000 equivalent album units in its first week, as reported by Billboard on March 23, 2025. The album accumulated 384 million on-demand streams, making it the biggest rap debut of 2025 and the second-largest among all genres, only behind The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Despite this massive success, Carti has voiced his disagreement with the reported sales figures, claiming on social media that his album should have sold 320,000 units instead. He also expressed frustration over physical sales not being counted in the first week, which Billboard later clarified was due to CDs being released in the coming weeks.

Ad

Aside from music, Playboi Carti's Opium label continues to expand, with new artists being signed and merchandise drops generating significant buzz. Notably, he signed Ken Carson in 2019 and Destroy Lonely in 2021. Both artists have released projects under Opium, contributing to the label's growing influence in the hip-hop scene, as reported by Hypebeast (April 2022).

Expand Tweet

As Music continues to dominate streaming platforms and Billboard charts, Carti's team has hinted at more releases in the coming months, including potential deluxe box sets and physical editions. As per HITS Daily Double, Music could retain its top position on the Billboard 200, with projected second-week sales between 120,000-140,000 units.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback