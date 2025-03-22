How much will Playboi Carti sell in the first week? 'I Am Music' set to become the biggest rap debut of 2025 and rapper's career

Playboi Carti recently released his studio album I AM MUSIC on March 14, 2025. Hits Daily Double predicted that the album would finish its first week of availability with 250,000 album-equivalent units. Notably, the figure reportedly excludes physical sales and only accounts for streaming numbers.

Carti responded to the exclusion of physical copies in a tweet posted on March 17, stating:

"IT IS ODD."

Despite his response, the projection of 250K even without physical sales would be more than the performance of the rapper's previous projects.

Playboi Carti's 2020 album Whole Lotta Red sold about 10,000 album-equivalent units in its debut week. A Complex report dated March 18 suggested that I AM MUSIC is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. A post was shared by @nfr_podcast on March 21, which shared sale predictions too. The caption on the tweet read:

"Playboi Carti’s 'MUSIC' will sell 302K first week & debut at #1 🔥. It will become the biggest Rap debut of 2025 & his career."

Meanwhile, a Billboard report published on March 16 stated that I AM MUSIC became the most-streamed album in a day on Spotify in 2025. As per HipHopDX, the album amassed about 139.3 million streams worldwide on its first day. It is thus speculated that the first week numbers would be quite impressive.

The album features a star-studded lineup, including Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Future, The Weeknd, and Skepta, to name a few.

"Carti's MUSIC is already making history" — Spotify wrote about Playboi Carti's latest album I AM MUSIC

As mentioned earlier, Playboi Carti's latest album broke records on Spotify, becoming the most streamed album on the platform in a single day. This prompted Spotify to post on their official Instagram account with the caption:

"Carti's MUSIC is already making history."

The album dropped after a long wait of about five years since Carti released his second album, Whole Lotta Red, in 2020. Before the release, the artist had been teasing the album for quite some time.

Spotify too was a part of the promotion process. Several billboards teasing the recently released album popped up across major cities like LA, Miami, and New York City. The billboards read "STREETS READY," "I AM MUSIC MF," and "SORRY4 DA WAIT."

Some of the standout tracks from this much-anticipated album include Pop Out, Radar, Backd00r, Fine Sh*t, I Seeeeee You, and Baby Boi. The album has already topped charts in several countries, including Australia, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK, and Norway.

According to Billboard, this was Playboi Carti's first time topping the ARIA Albums Chart. The outlet also reported that this wasn't just the first time that he topped the chart but also the first time that he made it to the top 10. Fans have further shown appreciation after the album was dropped.

