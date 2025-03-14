When did Mario Judah drop Whole Lotta Red? Rapper trends on X amid Playboi Carti's delayed 'I am Music' album drop

On March 14, 2025, rapper Mario Judah trended on X after fellow rapper Playboy Carti delayed the release of his third studio album, I Am Music, by three hours. For the unversed, Judah and Carti have a history regarding their respective 2020 projects with the same name.

In 2020, Judah gave an ultimatum to Carti to release his second album, Whole Lotta Red, by December 11 of that year, warning the rapper that if he didn't, Judah would release his project under the same name. According to HipHop DX, Judah took to X on December 8, 2020, to write:

“Sup carti, hope u having a good day. Just wanted to let you know that you have 3 days left @playboicarti.”

In a follow-up tweet, he continued:

“I’m trying the best I can carti fans. We gone get that n***a album…and if not…then y’all know what will happen next @playboicarti.”

After Carti failed to release his album by December 11, 2020, Mario Judah decided to take matters into his own hands and released his EP, Whole Lotta Red, on December 12, 2020. Following this, Carti released his sophomore album with the same name on December 25, 2020.

The delay of Playboi Carti's highly-anticipated third studio album, I Am Music, after it was initially expected to be released at midnight on March 14, 2025, saw fans reminisce about the 2020 Whole Lotta Red debacle. As a result, Mario Judah began trending on X.

Mario Judah impersonated Playboi Carti on his Whole Lotta Red track, Bih Yah.

On December 6, 2020, Mario Judah released a single from his EP Whole Lotta Red, titled Bih Yah. Judah, a self-professed Playboi Carti fan, mimicked the rapper's baby voice and cadence on the track. He also warned Carti to release his album via Instagram that same day, writing:

“Today is December 6th, and you have still not dropped Whole Lotta Red. I warned you…You have until 6pm today to drop Whole Lotta Red…. I will drop exactly one-minute later…if you do not drop [Whole Lotta Red] by 6pm.”

However, neither Carti nor Judah released their version of Whole Lotta Red on December 6, 2020. After giving Carti another warning on December 11 of the same year, Mario Judah released his debut EP, Whole Lotta Red, on December 12, 2020.

According to Hip Hop DX, Mario Judah claimed he was pushing Carti to drop the album for "the culture," saying in a statement at the time:

“I really do want him to drop it. I really like Carti’s adlibs, his energy, the baby voice is really unique and he snaps on the craziest beats. I’m doing it for the culture. I don’t even make music like him, I’m doing it out of love. We’ve literally waited 2 years so I’m filling in since you won’t do it yourself.”

Another reason for Mario Judah to recently trend on X amid Playboy Carti's new album release was the former releasing his new song, Love You Anymore, on March 3, 2025.

Days after this, Carti revealed that I Am Music would be released on March 14, 2025, which he announced via a tweet on March 12. This led netizens to jokingly wonder whether Judah's newest release spurred Carti to drop his album.

In other news, Playboi Carti released I Am Music hours after it was scheduled to drop at 3 am EST on March 14, 2025. The 30-track album featured fellow rappers like Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar, among others, and is now available to stream on all music platforms.

