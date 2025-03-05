"Dave Blunts replaced this bro"— Internet reacts to Mario Judah's surprise comeback, replete with a new, leaner look

Rapper Mario Judah has been making headlines since the release of his new single Love You Anymore on March 4, 2025. Notably, Judah did not announce or tease anything before the song’s arrival on any platform.

Ad

Judah posted an Instagram video revealing the song’s release and included a video of him rapping. His appearance in the video attracted considerable attention, as he appeared leaner. Judah has yet to share more details about what he did to achieve such a transformation.

In addition to Instagram, Mario Judah released the track on his YouTube channel on the same day. The description disclosed that while Judah wrote the lyrics and produced the single, Public Goat directed the music video.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The video has garnered over 200,000 views within a day of its release. Meanwhile, netizens flocked to the comments section of a post by Fear Buck on X to express their reactions to Judah’s transformation.

One X user said that Mario Judah’s position would now be filled by another rapper named Dave Blunts, who weighs nearly 600 pounds, according to a January 2025 report by the Independent.

“Dave Blunts replaced this bro.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The responses kept coming as people asked about Mario Judah’s prolonged absence from the music scene. One user even mentioned believing that Judah was attempting to evade lawsuits.

“Where was he?”, a user wrote on X.

“I thought he was running from lawsuits & song sounds decent”, a netizen stated.

“What happened to bro?”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, one individual said that no one had asked for his "comeback," while another appeared to reference the new single by saying that the “rage” was missing.

Ad

“The comeback we never needed or asked for”, one of the reactions reads.

“I miss the rage”, another netizen commented on X.

“Bro where you going [laughing emojis]”, an X user reacted.

Mario Judah had once spoken up about his weight in an interview

The Flint, Michigan native addressed his weight gain on one occasion in the past when he spoke to Our Generation Music in December 2020.

Ad

Mario Judah also shared an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, featuring several photos taken during his middle school years. In those pictures, Judah appeared thin, and he wrote in the caption:

“Say hi to skinny Judah.”

Ad

Mario also opened up about how he gained so much weight, saying that he used to make beats while sitting down most of the time and couldn't go outside to exercise at the same time.

“When people make jokes, I laugh at it because they don’t know why I got like this. I got this fat because I was making beats and working my a*s off. I sacrificed my weight and talking to girls just for this music sh*t.”

Mario has worked with record labels like Universal Music Group and has released two EPs to date, including Whole Lotta Red and Endure, through Atlantic Records. He has several singles credited to him, such as Crush, Bean & Lean, Afraid of Love, Kill Dead Man, and Today It Ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback