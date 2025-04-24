"It looks so cheap": Internet reacts to Katy Perry releasing a 175$ doll on her official store

Katy Perry has launched a limited edition doll, the Perry Playland doll, ahead of her Lifetimes world tour, which is now available via her official website for $175. Per the item's description, it's a limited edition Katy Perry doll sporting a custom outfit inspired by what she wore during her 2023 Play residency, and there are reportedly only 1,000 of such dolls for sale.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, April 17, 2025, she wrote to her over 200 million followers that the "Perry Playland dolls have been waiting to PLAY."
However, the doll's quality and price have created a fuss among netizens, with one Reddit user criticizing its craftsmanship, likening it to a toy from the "bargain store."
"It looks so cheap, looks like the kind of toy you'd see in a bargain store," a Reddit user commented.
More netizens took to social media to share their disappointment about the quality of 143 singer's dolls. Some call it "cheap," while others deem it a "knockoff Barbie."
"I saw this in the dolls subreddit the other day and thought it was a joke. It literally looks like the cheap dolls you get in a dollar store. She must be trolling," a Reddit user said.
"It looks exactly like the knockoff Barbie dolls at the dollar store. Yikes," a user on Reddit commented.
"Oh my gosh. I didn't look too closely but those are the €2 knockoff Barbie's, from the bald hair and the weirdly stamped on eyes. That's appalling," another user on Reddit said.
Among other commenters is someone saying that they love the idea of the singer's "collector's fashion doll," although the same netizen said that the price is somewhat high for the quality. Another commenter also shared that they were shocked Katy Perry didn't release an astronaut doll after her Blue Origin flight to space.
"I actually kind of like the idea of a collector's fashion doll as merch but the quality of this looks soooooooo bad for the price. Barbie have literally done official collaboration dolls of artists (David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Cher, etc) that look way better than this priced at about $60 retail," a Reddit user commented.
"Who else is shocked it wasn't an astronaut?," another Reddit user said.
Katy Perry kicks off her Lifetimes tour, but two concerts have already been canceled
Katy Perry kicks off her travel around the world for her Lifetimes tour with Rebecca Black, which will have its first stop in Mexico City on April 23, 2025. The pop star shared a kaleidoscopic teaser on her Instagram on April 23, saying:
"CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? THE LIFETIMES TOUR BEGINS TONIGHT."
As the pop star previously teased during her interview with Billboard early in March 2025, she teased that her Lifetimes tour will be "almost like a sci-fi hopeful video game" and that there's going to be some "intense choreography" and " some flying." The Roar hitmaker also said that it's going to be a "dance party" for the audience, but there will be a portion of her performance reserved for "deep cuts."
However, days before her Lifetimes tour kicked off, Katy Perry already announced the cancellation of two tour dates on her Instagram Stories on April 22. Her May 1 and 2 concerts in Guadalajara are now canceled because of current construction at the venue, which reportedly won't be finished in time for the scheduled dates.
Stay tuned for more Katy Perry news as the pop star kicks off her Lifetimes tour.