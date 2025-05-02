Journalist Kjersti Flaa claims the backlash against Blake Lively "right now" is "10 times worse" than after Justin Baldoni's alleged "smear campaign"

In a new episode of Flaawesome Talk, uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday (April 30), entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa claims that the backlash Blake Lively receives online is "organic".

Ad

The reporter's comment addresses the ongoing drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which many are referring to as one of Hollywood's "most explosive" legal situations.

Ad

Trending

Around the 1-minute mark of the episode, titled "Just the evidence Baldoni needs !?!," Flaa seemingly calls out Lively.

The journalist claimed that the alleged smear campaign against Blake was not orchestrated by Baldoni, instead suggesting that people online organically turned against the actor.

"Everything Blake Lively is doing right now proves that the smear campaign against her was organic. Because the reactions she's getting from people online right now, and from some media outlets, that are being honest, is pretty outrageous."

Ad

Flaa claims that the level of criticism Lively has been receiving online cannot be a result of Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign, which is one of the many reasons for Blake's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star.

She continues by seemingly comparing the online backlash Lively has been receiving during the last few months, which reportedly began during the It Ends With Us promotional cycle.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seen on April 29, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/XNY)

Flaa suggests the online backlash has gotten "10 times worse," highlighting the criticism Lively has been receiving online during her ongoing Another Simple Favor film promotion.

Ad

"How can she claim that all the backlash she was experiencing during the 'It Ends With Us' promotion was because of Justin Baldoni's smear campaign, when it's 10 times worse when she's promoting 'Another Simple Favor'," Kjersti Flaa stated.

"It just weakens her case every time" - Kjersti Flaa claims that Blake Lively is receiving "organic" backlash online

In her new Flaawesome Talk episode, Kjersti Flaa speaks on Lively supposedly pushing for a stronger PR presence, highlighting the actor has been "out and about" all week with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Ad

The journalist also highlights Blake Lively's recent appearance at a New York pizza shop, Little Italy Pizza, where she appeared alongside the entire cast of Another Simple Favor, stating:

"Who is advising Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? They've been out and about nonstop this last week. I think yesterday she was wearing three different outfits. She was out again promoting 'Another Simple Favor' at this pizza, pasta, food event with the rest of the cast".

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flaa claims that in a social media post by Paul Feig, the director of Another Simple Favor, Lively was intentionally excluded.

The journalist suggests that Blake was not included in the reel, which featured her co-stars, Henry Golding and Anna Kendrick, claiming that director Paul Feig believes Lively to be "kryptonite".

"People were like "wasn't Blake there?". Well she was, of course, she wouldn't miss anything in the world right now for not being included with this cast and being in the public eye. But [Paul Feig] left her out, and people were commenting on it. So he gets it, stay away from Blake Lively she is like "kryptonite" right now," Flaa stated.

Ad

Kjersti Flaa continues by using Blake Lively's recent "Pizza Parlour" promotion for Another Simple Favor as "evidence" to suggest the online backlash the actor has been receiving is organic.

"This just proves that all the backlash she was [facing] back then was organic. It just weakens her case every time she steps out of the house pretending to be happy," Flaa claimed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kjersti then highlights the latest developments in the Blake Lively Vs. Justin Baldoni legal drama, speaking on the recent inclusion of Marvel and the MCU in their lawsuits.

According to Baldoni and his legal team, in the MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds plays a character named "Nicepool," who they allege was developed to be a mocking portrayal of Justin.

"If he can prove in any of the documents that they had in their knowledge and knew that Ryan Reynolds was mocking Justin Baldoni, basing the Nicepool character on him, that makes Disney look like a bully. It makes Marvel look like a bully," Kjersti stated.

Ad

Marvel Studio is reportedly requesting the court to "stay the return dates" on the subpoena submitted by Baldoni's team, requesting all documents and communications related to the development of the Nicepool character.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More