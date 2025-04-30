When did Ryan Reynolds marry Blake Lively? Relationship explored as Kjersti Flaa claims Justin Baldoni feud is causing "a strain" on their dynamic

YouTuber and host of the Flaawesome Talk podcast, Kjersti Flaa uploaded a new episode to YouTube today (April 30), titled "It's OVER !!", speaking on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 12-year marriage.

Around the 8-minute mark, Flaa speaks on People Magazine's new report on Lively, which suggests that the actor is currently focusing on family. Flaa counters that statement by claming "Blake is focusing on her image".

"According to sources in People magazine, Blake Lively is completely focusing on her family. Well, it doesn't look like that, let's put it that way. Blake is focusing on her image and Ryan's image," Kjersti Flaa stated.

The entertainment reporter continues by bringing up Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's recent red carpet appearance for her new movie Another Simple Favor, where the actors were spotted alongside peers Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt.

Flaa speaks on footage captured at the Another Simple Favor red carpet event, seemingly claiming that Ryan had too much to drink. She cites that he was "all over the place" and Lively was in "control".

Kjersti continues by speaking about a body language expert named Judy James, who was recently interviewed by the Daily Mail. James reportedly commented on celebrity poses, citing that whispering to each other is a favorite pose amongst "celeb couples".

"This is a favorite pose among celeb couples wanting to look flirtatious together for the cameras. The proximity of the faces can create the suggestion, in a still photo, of a desired kiss while the whispering itself suggests an intimate sweet nothing sexy conversation between them," Flaa continued.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seen on April 29, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/XNY)

Kjersti Flaa then claims she doesn't believe that there is "much romance" between Lively and Reynolds anymore, suggesting the ongoing legal case between Blake and Justin Baldoni is taking a toll on their marriage.

"I don't think there is much romance between Blake and Ryan anymore. I feel like this is taking a strain on their relationship. You could see how little micro-moments of them were annoyed with each other on the red carpet, especially Ryan who kept stepping on Blake's train, all the time, and her dress. She was controlling him where to stand," Kjersti Flaa stated.

The pair have been together for over 10 years, getting married a year after they reportedly started dating each other in 2011. Both actors first met each other on set in 2010.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters - James, Inez, and Betty. Two years ago the pair welcomed their fourth baby, son Olin, who was born in February 2023.

When did Blake Lively meet Ryan Reynolds? Relationship timeline explored as former's legal battle with Justin Baldoni continues

Blake Lively and husband, Ryan Reynolds, are currently embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging he s*xually harassed her on set.

Blake Lively and Reynolds have been married for over 12 years, with the pair first meeting each other in 2010 during the filming of Ryan's superhero movie Green Latern.

During the production of Green Lantern, both actors were reportedly engaged in other relationships. Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, who would later play "Black Widow" in the MCU, and Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson in the audience at the 64th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 13, 2010, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Kevin Mazur)

Both Ryan and Lively made their first public appearance at Comic Con San Diego, in 2010, before Green Latern's official release on 17 June, 2011. A few months later, in September, Blake and Penn Badgley had reportedly split up after being together for three years.

"They’re professionals. They're still good friends and hang out on the set," a source close to Blake Lively and Penn Badgley told US Weekly.

By the end of the year, Reynolds and Johansson released a joint statement to People Magazine confirming that they would be separating. Ryan reportedly filed for a divorce a few weeks later in December 2010.

"After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love, and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated," Ryan and Scarlett told People Magazine.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted for the second time together, in Hollywood, during the red carpet premiere of Green Lantern on June 15, 2011. While there were no supposed rumors of a "romance," Lively was romantically connected to Leonardo DiCaprio several times that year.

In October 2011, People Magazine reported that Lively and Reynolds had started dating shortly after Halloween. This report came a few days after Blake was supposedly seen leaving Ryan's Boston apartment the morning after his birthday weekend.

By December, Blake Lively had been photographed with Reynolds' family during the couple's visit to Ryan's family home in Vancouver.

Almost a year later, the pair announced that they held a secret ceremony at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, getting married on September 9, 2012. A source spoke to People Magazine regarding the wedding, stating:

"When Ryan first saw her, his face broke into a huge smile that crinkled his eyes. They just stared at each other with absolute love. Their faces were lit up with the candlelight, and it looked like something out of a romance movie."

In the years since their wedding, the couple has publicly apologized for hosting their wedding at Boone Hall, a former plantation. Ryan spoke on their decision in an August 2020 interview with Fast Company, stating:

"It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago, we got married again at home—but shame works in weird ways."

He continued by stating how challenging social conditioning is a constant requirement in his and Blake's lives.

"A giant f**king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f**k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end," Ryan Reynold stated.

Several years later, in 2019, the couple donated $2 million to help support the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

In June 2013, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together, since getting married, during The Sound of Change Live concert. The music event was held at Twickenham Stadium in London.

More recently, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the TIME100 Gala, where the It Ends With Us star was honored as one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025. She was named alongside other celebrities like Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, and Snoop Dogg.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

In her speech, which largely focused on domestic abuse, a major theme explored in her movie It Ends With Us, Blake Lively alluded to her legal situation with Justin Baldoni when she stated:

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."

In recent news, Justin Baldoni's lawyers submitted a letter to the court that opposed Marvel Entertainment's request to dismiss their subpoena.

The director's legal team reportedly "doubled down" on their claim that "Nicepool," a character played by Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie, was designed to be a defamatory and mocking portrayal of Justin Baldoni.

