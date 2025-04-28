Melanie King calls Blake Lively "Plantation Khaleesi" as photos of her and Anna Kendrick from a premiere of Another Simple Favor go viral

On April 27, 2025, social media personality Melanie King called Blake Lively a "Plantation Khaleesi" on X. King posted a picture of Lively and Anna Kendrick at the premiere of Another Simple Favor and used the aforementioned title to refer to Lively.

According to People, the premiere for Another Simple Favor was held on April 27, 2025, at Jazz at Lincoln Center. This is Lively and Kendrick's second movie together.

Melanie King took to her X account to allege that Anna Kendrick was "tired" of Lively. She wrote:

"Anna Kendrick’s face is sending me. I know she is tired of Blake Lively aka Plantation Khaleesi."

King also stated that this was the film's third premiere and commented that the movie's production team was "doing too much".

More about Melanie King's statements about Blake Lively

Melanie King called Lively a "Plantation Khaleesi" in reference to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 2012 wedding location.

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in South Carolina. Boone Hall was one of America's oldest working plantations. Throughout the 19th century, it manufactured bricks using slave labour. The property still has these huts, which offer a peek into the lives of the slaves who inhabited them.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Image via Getty)

The couple has since issued apologies, with Reynolds referring to the wedding as "a giant f***ing mistake," in a 2020 interview with Fast Company. They have also donated millions to organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), ultimately scoring Lively on TIME Magazine's 2025 list of 100 Most Influential People.

Melanie King's remarks about Blake Lively's speech at the TIME100 Gala.

On April 16, 2025, Blake Lively was nominated as one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People. During the TIME100 gala on April 24, Lively gave a speech that paid homage to her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin.

The actress shared that her mother had a terrifying encounter prior to Lively's birth, where her co-worker had violently attacked her. Lively mentioned that it was her mother who urged her to speak about this, saying:

"She wanted me to share with you that she is a survivor of the worst crimes someone can commit against a woman. I’ve watched her conceal her raw and undeserved shame my entire life, so, as her daughter, being asked to share this today is monumental. If we name it, we change it.”

Blake also acknowledged the hardships women endure, stating:

"We don’t let our daughters know, but one day we break their hearts by letting them in on the secret that they are not, and will likely never be safe, at work, at home, in a parking lot, in a medical office, online, in any space they inhabit. Physically, emotionally, professionally."

Melanie King seemed to disapprove of Lively's speech, posting on X:

“Are they serious with this? Blake Lively gave a speech at the TIME 100 Gala in which she was being honored as a 'CIVIL RIGHTS TITAN' because she donated money to the NAACP six years ago after getting bad press for her plantation wedding.”

King also questioned why Lively did not share her mother's story during the promotion of the film It Ends With Us.

"Question: why didn’t she talk about this during the promotion of It Ends With Us, a movie about domestic violence, instead of hawking her liquor and hair care?"

Blake Lively is yet to respond to Melanie King's statements.

