What did Anna Kendrick say about Blake Lively? Zack Peter calls them "besties" after they posed together during Another Simple Favor promotions

Podcaster Zack Peter commented on the joint appearance of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively during the London screening of Another Simple Favor on April 15, 2025. As per an E! News article dated April 16, 2025, previously at the SXSW premiere, the two actors had allegedly avoided each other. However, during a photocall at the London event, Anna Kendrick posed for pictures with Blake Lively

On April 15, 2025, Zack Peter shared a picture of Lively and Kendrick posing together.

"BESTIES! Anna Kendrick finally poses together with Blake Lively after people poked at their noticeable awkward chemistry at the SXSW premiere of Another Simple Favor. Blake rocked her best Chanel to promote the film in London this week," the podcaster wrote.

According to the aforementioned E! News article, while promoting Another Simple Favor at SXSW in March, Kendrick gave an evasive response when asked by Entertainment Tonight how she felt about working with Blake.

"Oh, you know…", she said and moved on to interact with her fans

Later that night, during another interview on the red carpet, a reporter from Variety asked Kendrick what she felt about "everything going around in the world," possibly referring to the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni controversy.

"Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone... But I heard the movie is amazing," Anna Kendrick said as she blew a kiss and walked away.

Zack Peter referred to these Anna Kendrick interactions, stating how people poked at the two actors' "noticeable awkward chemistry" during SXSW. However, Peter noted their London photos debunked any alleged drama.

Why did the rumours of an alleged feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick resurface?

From L to R, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, Image via Getty Images

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick shared the screen in 2018’s A Simple Favor. While the duo has long appeared amicable, many fans speculate there's an alleged feud between them.

According to a Hello Magazine article dated March 12, 2025, alleged rumors of an ongoing tension between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick resurfaced after Kendrick’s cryptic response about her co-star during SXSW, amid Lively’s ongoing legal battle. The article also revisited some of their past interactions dating back to 2018, pointing out moments that left fans uncertain about their dynamic.

During the 2018 press tour for A Simple Favor, Lively and Kendrick often allegedly exchanged sarcastic remarks that blurred the line between banter and shade. In one MTV News interview, dated May 19, 2018, Blake jokingly commented about Kendrick's role in Disney's Into the Woods.

"Oh my gosh, I would literally, like, skin her body alive to step into it and be Cinderella… I would need her voice. I can’t be a Disney princess, ever", Lively remarked.

Anna responded with a witty, “Oh, muffin, it’s so hard being you!”—fueling fan speculations about underlying tension. However, these rumors eventually faded, especially after A Simple Favor co-star Henry Golding confirmed no animosity between Lively and Kendrick during Watch What Happens Live in 2022.

"I think they got on pretty reasonably well. Definitely no friction that I noticed", he said.

In another exclusive People Magazine interview, dated October 16, 2024, Kendrick spoke fondly of Lively, following the sequel’s wrap.

"She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don't get to see each other often...But it was lovely, and I think that those characters have such weird chemistry that it's so fun to just get the gang back together. And it does feel a little bit like riding a bike", she said

Even the director, Paul Feig, slammed speculations of an alleged feud that many believed led to the delay in the film’s release. He reposted a now-deleted post on X on January 11, 2025, where he wrote:

"This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days".

At present, the two actors, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, are busy with the promotional events of their upcoming movie on Amazon Prime, Another Simple Favour, set to release on May 1, 2025.

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More