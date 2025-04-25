"Absolutely NO SHAME": Melanie King slams Blake Lively's TIME100 Gala speech on her mother enduring "the worst crimes" against women

Melanie King recently slammed Blake Lively's TIME100 Gala speech where she alleged that her mother endured "the worst crimes" against women. In an X post, after sharing the clip of Lively’s speech, King wrote in the caption:

“Are they serious with this? Blake Lively gave a speech at the TIME 100 Gala in which she was being honored as a 'CIVIL RIGHTS TITAN' because she donated money to the NAACP six years ago after getting bad press for her plantation wedding.”

She continued:

“She doesn’t talk about what she’s being 'honored' for but instead talks about her mother being assaulted. Of course this was a way to paint herself as a victim without talking about her fake azz claims of s*xual harassment… These celebrities have absolutely NO SHAME.”

For context, in the video which King shared, Blake Lively paid a homage to her mother Willie Elain McAlpin during the TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 24.

In her speech, Lively revealed that McAlpin had reportedly escaped an attack by a coworker prior to Lively's birth. Talking about the same, Blake Lively stated:

“She wanted me to share with you that she is a survivor of the worst crimes someone can commit against a woman. I’ve watched her conceal her raw and undeserved shame my entire life, so, as her daughter, being asked to share this today is monumental. If we name it, we change it.”

Blake Lively's TIME Magazine speech was criticized by Melanie King

On April 17, Time Magazine named actress and philanthropist Blake Lively as one of the 100 most influential people of 2025. On April 24, Lively walked the Time100 Gala red carpet at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre with her mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, and husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively also honoured her mother during her speech, revealing that she reportedly had been assaulted by a coworker prior to Lively's birth.

“My life was influenced most by my mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, who’s here with me tonight, an eternal optimist who’s always leaving me messages, hooping and hollering, saying, ‘Life’s just a bowl of cherries,’” she said.

It was reportedly her mother who demanded that the Time100 honoree tell her story. Lively went on to say that throughout her life, she had seen her mother hide her humiliation. She continued by saying that her mother reportedly never received justice from a coworker, who allegedly tried to kill her when she was a mother of three little children.

The It Ends With Us actress added:

"It’s a silent torch of womanhood that we come to know... We don’t let our daughters know, but one day we break their hearts by letting them in on the secret… that they are not, and will likely never be safe, at work, at home… online… Physically, emotionally, professionally.”

In the meantime, after sharing the same video, King further wrote in the same caption:

"Question: why didn’t she talk about this during the promotion of It Ends With Us, a movie about domestic violence, instead of hawking her liquor and hair care?"

She added:

"I don’t believe a d*mn thing she says and this is a slap in the face to real victims. The ones who don’t get fancy awards for doing absolutely nothing nor get to walk fancy red carpets all dolled up and fawned over in the press."

Meanwhile, Blake Lively has not said anything about Melanie King's comment as of yet.

