"You have to be Helen Keller not to see through this BS": Melanie King reacts as Blake Lively's alleged "straw lawsuit" through Vanzan.Inc surfaces

Melanie King recently alleged that Blake Lively is behind a reported "straw lawsuit" through Vanzan.Inc., which has now come to light. She took to X on April 18 and uploaded two long posts reacting to the same.

She also uploaded some alleged court documents and wrote in the caption:

“This has to be a “straw lawsuit,” a tactic allegedly used to weaponize the legal system for fishing expeditions or intimidation. Filed under an inactive company, Vanzan Inc., the lawsuit appears as a ploy to access private communications on Jennifer Abel's phone, targeting Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer…”

For those unfamiliar with the situation, The Hollywood Reporter’s December 23 report revealed portions of Lively's text conversations. These messages were exchanged between Baldoni's publicist, Jennifer Abel, and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan. The texts were made public in the s*xual harassment case against Baldoni.

Meanwhile, Melanie King further added:

“I think this violates legal ethics and risks sanctions or countersuits for malicious prosecution. The timing is clearly aligned with Blake's CRD complaint and New York Times coverage. The lawsuit’s withdrawal avoided further scrutiny but you have to be Helen Keller not to see through this BS..”

For context, Blake Lively allegedly filed a lawsuit in secret, months before her court battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni became public. The lawsuit seemingly appeared to get his publicist to provide him with incriminating text conversations.

These messages were published on December 22, 2024, in The New York Times. The filing gave Lively's team the opportunity to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit, without Baldoni's team being aware of it.

Melanie King went on to criticize Blake Lively

Melanie King further reacted to Blake Lively's alleged "straw lawsuit" through Vanzan.Inc surfaces and continued:

“The lawsuit was withdrawn without prejudice on December 19, 2024, ONE DAY BEFORE her CRD complaint. No mention of s*xual harassment appeared in the filing, despite claims by Stephanie Jones, who responded to a subpoena tied to the case…”

She then added:

“Jones’ attorneys suggested the subpoena related to a retaliation case involving sexual harassment, but the lawsuit itself focused solely on reputational damage and breaches of contract or loyalty..”

On the other hand, Melanie King stated in another post that the complaint was reportedly brought before the Supreme Court of New York. It was filed on behalf of Vanzan Inc., an apparently dormant business that is owned by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

According to the Daily Mail report on April 18, 2025, the case was reportedly filed on September 27, 2024. It claimed that 10 anonymous defendants had violated confidentiality agreements and harmed the plaintiffs' reputation and business.

The same report stated that Lively is not named in the documents, nor are there any specific allegations or defendants mentioned.

Meanwhile, King's post came after podcaster Zack Peter mentioned Vanzan Inc. in an April 19 X video that talked about Ryan Reynolds' private life. According to The Mail's April 18, article, the lawsuit claimed that the defendants tried to harm the company's reputation in a number of ways.

Expand Tweet

In the April 19, 2025, video, Peter further alleged that when Ryan Reynolds was married to actress Scarlett Johansson, he had an affair with Blake Lively during the Green Lantern shoot. Zack also claimed that Lively and Reynolds broke up with their respective partners by 2010. Blake was romantically involved with Penn Badgley at the time.

Additionally, in response to Vanzan's lawsuit, Zack Peter stated that the company was established the year Blake filmed for Green Lantern. He continued:

“The weird thing about this company name is that Ryan Reynolds happens to use Van a lot right? His social media handle is Vancity, which is in reference to Vancouver, which is where he grew up...But why would Blake Lively start a company when she met Ryan Reynolds, supposedly, and then name the company Vanzan? Like, what is Zan?"

Meanwhile, as of now, neither Lively nor Reynolds has said anything about the whole thing.

