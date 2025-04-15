Zack Peter claims 'It Ends With Us' actress Isabela Ferrer is reportedly distancing herself from Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama

On April 14, social media personality Zack Peter took to his X account to claim that actress Isabela Ferrer had "turned" on Blake Lively. Ferrer portrayed the younger version of Lily Bloom in the movie It Ends With Us.

Podcast host Zack Peter claimed Isabela Ferrer was reportedly distancing herself from Blake Lively. Peter stated, "One of Blake's dragons apparently seems to have flown the coop and has now turned on her."

According to People, Ferrer and Lively were extremely close, with Ferrer describing Lively as an "angel." During the It Ends With Us premiere on August 6, 2024, Isabela gushed over Blake, stating:

"This is the most beautiful woman I think I've ever seen in my whole life. Then she greeted me with the warmest hug ever, and from then on, it was just wonderful warmth and friendship."

Peter also claimed that he found the duo's friendship strange, as they had never filmed any scenes or spent time together on set.

More about the alleged distancing between Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer

Despite their close bond, Peter noted that Isabela Ferrer had deleted her Instagram posts with Blake Lively and erased any mention of her. He also stated that this went directly against Lively's claims of multiple actresses filing HR complaints against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. He said:

"Blake Lively claimed that there were other actresses on the set of It Ends With Us; there were these alleged HR complaints that are yet to be verified, but there were rumors that Isabela may have been one of Blake Lively's dragons on the set."

Justin Baldoni sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation in response to Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni for s*xual harassment. As per a People report from January 16, one of Baldoni's allegations against Lively was that she "induced the other cast members to shun Baldoni, in an early attempt to give fans the impression that Baldoni had committed an egregious sin."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 06, 2024 - Source: Getty

The lawsuit contained screenshots of text messages between Baldoni and Isabela Ferrer, in which she allegedly wrote:

"You are such a wonderful, smart, and sincere director, and you created such a comfortable, safe space for me to feel like I could fully step into this role. I couldn't have asked for a more welcoming environment. It will stay with me for the rest of my life!!"

Baldoni claimed Ferrer held him in the highest regard until Lively convinced her and other cast members to unfollow him on Instagram and "shun" him.

"It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - Source: Getty

As reported by the Daily Mail, a source close to Ferrer informed them that she intentionally deleted her Instagram pictures with Blake Lively. Lively allegedly asked Ferrer to publicly support her during the lawsuit. However, Ferrer declined, as she never witnessed Baldoni's alleged harassment, which resulted in her removing her Instagram pictures and distancing herself from Lively.

More crew members speak out in support of Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us storyboard artist Talia Spencer appeared on 60 Minutes Australia on April 13 to voice her support of Justin Baldoni. Spencer stated that Baldoni was a "very kind and respectful" director. She said she found the allegations hard to believe after witnessing Baldoni's drive to help women.

Spencer also claimed that Lively could have taken advantage of Baldoni, stating, "I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness, and tried to take advantage and take power."

Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively are yet to respond to Zack Peter's claims.

