Zack Peter alleges Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon are in a "bidding war" to produce Taylor Swift's upcoming directorial debut film

Social media personality Zack Peter recently alleged that Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon were in a "bidding war" to produce Taylor Swift's upcoming directorial debut film. On April 25, 2025, Peter uploaded a video on X, discussing the alleged "beef" between Lively and Witherspoon.
Peter referenced an article published by Life & Style, stating:
"Apparently, Taylor Swift is preparing for her directorial debut in her first feature film, and word on the street is Reese Witherspoon wants to produce it, but so does imitation Khaleesi. So, there's some sort of bidding war between Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively as to who's gonna get to produce this film."
Zack also claimed that Blake Lively wanted to know if she and Taylor Swift would work well together on a film set, which led to her inclusion of Swift in the production of It Ends With Us.
According to Grazia, Blake Lively previously directed the music video for Swift's 2021 song I Bet You Think About Me.
However, Peter cheekily opined that "Blake's gonna lose this one", suggesting that Witherspoon would ultimately get to produce Swift's film.
He claimed that the legal drama surrounding Blake Lively and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni would dissuade Taylor from choosing Blake.
Taylor Swift's possible subpoena in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle
As per Us Weekly, pop star Taylor Swift and actor Hugh Jackman could be subpoenaed sometime this week to testify in the lawsuit Lively filed against Baldoni.
In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xually harassing her and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation.
Legal documents presented by Justin's attorneys revealed a text from Baldoni mentioning that Swift and Reynolds had given input on a key rooftop scene in the movie. The text message read:
“Was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”
According to Us Weekly, sources close to Taylor Swift have insisted on several occasions that she had no official participation in the project. Although Swift is yet to publicly comment on the matter, insiders claim she is far from impressed after getting dragged into the legal battle.
The source commented:
"Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement. While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to appear in court for their trial on March 9, 2026.