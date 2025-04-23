Reese Witherspoon produced F1 Academy docu-series set to release on Netflix

Netflix is set to release a documentary series on F1 Academy produced by Reese Witherspoon on May 28, 2025. Similar to the 'Drive to Survive' series, this documentary will also feature female drivers through the 2024 season.

Popular streaming platform Netflix played a huge role in increasing the popularity of Formula 1 during the Covid pandemic era. They released the first season of 'Drive to Survive' in 2019, covering the events of the 2018 season, and it instantly became a hit.

The documentary series has since been renewed for seven seasons and continues to generate a mega audience for the sport from across the globe.

Meanwhile, to now boost the viewership of F1 Academy, Netflix has announced the release date of another documentary series titled 'F1: The Academy." The series, produced by Reese Witherspoon, will be released on May 28 and will follow the events of the 2024 season.

The documentary will feature seven episodes, with managing director Susie Wolff being the center of the screen.

F1 Academy, the female-only racing series, was first launched in 2023 with Susie Wolff overseeing the tournament as managing director. It hosts seven race weekends per season with five teams competing against each other. Abbi Pulling of Rodin Motorsport is the defending champion, as she won the 2024 season.

After its inaugural series in 2023, the female-only series has had the support of Formula 1 teams and their drivers. With Netflix now covering the sport, the female only series might see a rise similar to Formula 1 in the near future.

Penalty costs Chloe Chambers a victory in round 2 of F1 Academy

F1 Academy - Round 2 Jeddah - Race 2 - Source: Getty

Round 2 of the F1 Academy 2025 season was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last week. In race 2, Chloe Chambers, backed by Red Bull, lost her victory despite crossing the checkered flag first. She had a close battle with Ferrari’s junior team MP Motorsport's driver Maya Weug.

During a wheel-to-wheel battle, Chambers pushed Weug off the track, resulting in a five-second time penalty. Hence, after the race, she dropped to P2, with Maya taking the win as she was promoted from P2 to P1.

Speaking on the incident that resulted in a penalty, Chole Chambers said (via the F1 Academy):

“I struggled a bit, and Maya was able to get around, and really, Maya just made a mistake, and I tried to capitalize on it where I could because I knew the chances of overtaking later in the race with our different aero configurations were going to be tough. I just tried to make a move where I could, and unfortunately it ended up being a penalty; there wasn't really much that I could have done there.”

With that win, Maya Weug is the new championship leader with 59 points whereas Chambers dropped to P3 with 47 points.

