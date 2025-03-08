Netflix F1 Drive to Survive Season 7: Top 5 Key Takeaways

The Netflix F1 Drive to Survive season 7 has finally dropped, and as has become the norm for a while, the series serves as the perfect appetizer before the real stuff begins a week later. The series has been an interesting addition to the sport. There's no doubt that it has played a role in bringing more eyeballs in many ways.

At the same time, the series can be polarizing in many ways. The storylines are maybe too gimmicky and built on stuff that has not happened in the same way. There is, however, the good side to it as well, a side that has made the series execute a seventh season successfully.

As we went through the 10 episodes of the series, what were some of our first thoughts? Let's take a look.

#1 If you've followed the F1 season, Drive to Survive is maybe not for you

You'd find two very polarizing verdicts when it comes to Drive to Survive, but after seven seasons, it's safe to say that the series is just not for the F1 fan who saw the entire season. Whether one calls it 'distorting the truth' or just misrepresenting the facts altogether, if you've followed what happened in 2024, you would not appreciate the direction the storylines take.

At the end of the day, for a hardcore fan, the best bit about Drive to Survive would be the behind-the-scenes footage, because that does pull back the curtain on some of the things that we aren't privy to. Other than that, there is a role that the series plays for F1, and that role is bringing fresh eyes to the sport, something that is always welcome.

#2 Toto Wolff had his doubts with George Russell

Arguably one of the bigger revelations about Drive to Survive was Toto Wolff's hesitation or belief in George Russell. The missed pole-to-win conversion in Silverstone and the aftermath did give an insight into how the Mercedes boss perceived his young driver.

Russell has been fast, but he's also had his fair share of mistakes. The fact that those mistakes introduced a level of doubt in his boss is alarming to a certain extent because it shows that maybe Wolff is not sold on the idea of Russell being the future at Mercedes. If that is the case, then maybe the young Brit needs to be careful when assessing his F1 future.

#3 Carlos Sainz was non-committal to Williams in the beginning

It does appear that Williams and James Vowles were left high and dry by Carlos Sainz with a late change of mind after the Spanish GP. If the coverage from Drive to Survive was accurate, Vowles had everything in place to get the deal signed and begin the next chapter.

Apparently Sainz didn't show up, leading to an awkward moment for the Williams boss. In the end, there's almost a sense that Sainz settled for the team, and while his comments have shown commitment, it would be interesting to see how much his actions do the same.

#4 Flavio is the boss at Alpine, while Ocon exercised a lot of restraint

One of the better coverages from Drive to Survive was how the series covered the Alpine-Esteban Ocon saga. It could and maybe should have been covered better, but at the same time, it could have been a lot worse. One thing is quite clear, though, about the team, and that is the fact that Flavio Briatore is the boss.

Even though he joined as an 'advisor,' it's quite clear who's making all the calls in the background. Some of the comments from the Italian about the driver were off the mark, especially if you have followed the season. The way Ocon was unceremoniously shown the door after securing a P2 finish at least had most of the facts on the table, even though there was nobody explaining the driver's side.

One has to applaud Ocon as well, the Drive to Survive crew tried to elicit a response from the French driver after what had happened, but the fact that the driver opted to keep his mouth shut showed the level of restraint he was exercising at the time.

#5 Christian Horner doesn't seem to have many friends in the paddock

If there was one thing that appeared to be a theme throughout the Drive to Survive season 7, then it was the fact that Christian Horner didn't seem to have many friends in the paddock. The Red Bull boss doesn't mince words when talking about other team bosses, and it does appear that there isn't much love lost on either side.

It's also quite noticeable that Horner was on the backfoot when the investigation against him was going on, and some of the stuff that was going on in the background hurt him a lot. The biggest thing, however, that comes across in all of this is how isolated the Red Bull boss is in the paddock, and in some way, his old-school approach does not appear to resonate with many other team bosses.

