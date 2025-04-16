Melanie King alleges Blake Lively's Betty Buzz commercial shared in November 2023 marked her 'It Ends With Us' takeover from Justin Baldoni

Social media influencer and YouTuber Melanie King took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today to share her opinion on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's ongoing legal feud.

The internet personality tweeted a lengthy post that seemingly recounted Blake's "17 demands to return to work" from 2023, claiming the actress intended to take control of It Ends With Us' production.

Blake reportedly sued Justin Baldoni in December 2024 alleging s*xual harassment. The actor and director countersued Lively, Reynolds, and The New York Times, in January, with their case set to go to trial in March 2026.

Melanie's tweet seemingly alleged that Lively claimed her "17 demands" were to make the It Ends With Us production a "safe environment for everyone". The YouTuber stated:

"So Blake Lively sent her 17 demands to return to work on Nov 9, 2023. She claimed it was for a safe environment for everyone. In reality, it was filled with things that gave her power over nearly every aspect of production. Not only that but she would claim retaliation if anyone did anything she deemed negative, like a change in tone or attitude"

Melanie King went on to suggest that Justin Baldoni responded to Lively's demands a few days later, on November 15, 2023, citing that his team would lose complete control over the film's production if he signed her request.

"Blake shot back that it was non negotiable and if they didn’t sign it she wouldn’t finish the movie and would file a lawsuit. So they were forced to agree. She tested out if her strategy to take over the movie would work and it did," Melanie continued.

Blake Lively attends the "It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024, in London, England. (Image via Getty/Jeff Spicer)

Interestingly, to further her point, Melanie King also uploaded a video featuring Blake Lively in an advertisement for Betty Buzz, a premium sparkling soda company.

The video was supposedly posted to social media on November 21, 2023, a few days after her request was sent to Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer.

"I think she tried to, yes" - It Ends With Us crew member claims Blake Lively "wrestled control of the film" away from Justin Baldoni

Justin and Blake Lively starred in the 2024 film It Ends With Us, which was also directed by Baldoni. Following the movie's release, both actors filed lawsuits against each other, resulting in widespread coverage of their developing legal situation, with their court trial set for 2026.

Both individuals have denied their allegations, with Lively's attorneys calling Justin's "civil extortion and defamation" lawsuit, against Blake, Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane, and PR firm Vision PR Inc, "meritless".

In a recent report from People Magazine, a storyboard artist from Its End With Us' production team, named Talia Spencer, sat down for an hour-long exclusive with the Australian news program - "60 Minutes Australia".

The Its End With Us' crew member reportedly described her relationship with Baldoni as respectful, stating:

"[Justin Baldoni] is one of the few directors I've worked for that was kind and respectful."

Spencer, who is credited with work in Its Ends With Us' art department, went on to recall Justin Baldoni recruiting her for the film, citing the director was "not in it for the fame". She addressed Blake Lively allegedly taking control of the film's production, stating:

"I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness, and tried to take advantage and take power"

Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at the IAC Building on December 09, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Bryan Bedder)

When asked whether she believed that Blake Lively had "wrestled control of the film" away from Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, Talia Spencer replied:

"I think she tried to, yes... I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin's original vision for the film."

During her interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Talia Spencer cited how she felt sad about the movie's reputation being "marred" by the legal drama that unfolded after its release.

"I hope that the truth comes out, I hope that the innocent parties are proven innocent and we move on," Talia stated.

Reportedly, Blake gained "producer credit" on the film, with People magazine reporting that her version of It Ends With Us ultimately became the final version of the movie that was released.

During an April 2024 interview with Justin Baldoni, the director seemingly revisited Blake Lively's contribution to Its End With Us, stating:

"There wasn't a part of this production that [Lively] didn't touch and have influence on. And everything she put her hands on and her mind to, she made better."

According to Blake Lively's complaint, Justin allegedly included "graphic content" and improvised scenes, not previously approved for the film's script.

She suggests that after objecting to his additions, Baldoni supposedly claimed that these scenes were added because he was directing Its End With Us through the "female gaze". Lively claimed that Justin later removed those scenes from the movie's production.

With both actors alleging defamation and harassment, Judge Lewis J. Liman set their official trial date for March 9, 2026, during a court hearing held on January 27, 2025.

