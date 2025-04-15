Who is Talia Spencer? 'It Ends With Us' crew member slams Blake Lively's s*xual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

60 Minutes Australia released a video on Sunday, April 13, on YouTube about the feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The video featured an appearance from Talia Spencer, a storyboard artist who had worked on the movie It Ends With Us.

She shared her experience working with Justin and revealed that he was very "respectful and kind." Elsewhere in the interview, Talia even said that it was hard for her to believe the allegations made against Baldoni by Blake.

The narrator of the YouTube video claimed that, to Talia Spencer, Justin couldn't be a "perpetrator." She said:

"In my opinion, I find it very hard to believe the allegations against him and considering his mission statement about the film and him genuinely pitching that he was doing this film to help young women, I just find it hard to believe the allegations to be honest."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Talia Spencer previously worked as a senior concept artist at Wayfarer Studios for a few months. Before that, she was associated with major companies like Apple, Sony, Marvel Studios, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Additionally, Talia worked as a concept designer on several movies, including The Matrix 4, Wicked, and Borderlands. In a July 2021 interview with Shoutout LA, Talia referred to Rick Carter as her "mentor and "idol." She said:

"My mentor Rick Carter gave me the specific skills and higher level wisdom to tell great stories- and he gave me my start in the industry."

"I would say I felt more comfortable being around Justin" — Talia on Blake Lively's accusations

In the interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Talia Spencer was asked if she had any uncomfortable encounters with Justin Baldoni while working on It Ends With Us. Talia denied any such incidents and even claimed that she felt very safe around Justin. She added:

"I would say I felt more comfortable being around Justin than a lot of film directors in my experience."

The narrator of the video then claimed that Talia felt Justin was constantly overshadowed by Blake Lively in his own film. The actress had reportedly begun taking more control over the production process as well. Later in the interview, Talia claimed that she felt Blake Lively mistook Justin's "kindness" as his "weakness."

According to Talia, Blake's apparent interference compromised Justin's original vision for the project. Journalist Peter Kiefer also appeared during the interview. Speaking with the interviewer, Kiefer said:

"It's hard to think of a similar situation in recent memory. You know the director is the general on the film and this was really supposed to be a watershed moment for Justin."

In the end, Talia expressed hope that the truth would come out and that the innocent party would be proven innocent.

Amid the ongoing feud, Prime Video released the trailer for Blake Lively's upcoming movie Another Simple Favor. What caught viewers' attention was that the comment section under the YouTube video had been turned off. For context, Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment on the movie set.

