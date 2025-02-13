Where does Jed Wallace work? All about crisis PR firm consultant being subpoenaed in Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni lawsuit

A new development has occured in the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The actress's legal team has now issued subpoenas for several parties including crisis PR firm consultant Jed Wallace, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon for her suit against Baldoni.

For the unversed, Jed Wallace owns the crisis PR firm Street Relations. As mentioned on RemovePayWall's article dated February 6, Wallace's now removed LinkedIn account described him as "a hired gun" with a "proprietary formula for defining artists and trends."

The outlet further reported that Wallace had represented several figures over time, including Adin Ross, Paramount Pictures, and Hamilton Souther. Much information about Wallace is not available on the internet as he reportedly is a private person living in Texas.

Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson stated that several tactics were undertaken in order to ruin their client Blake Lively's image as well as reputation since last year. The attorneys further issued a statement that read:

"Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to 'destroy' and 'bury' her reputation and family over the past year."

Blake had mentioned Wallace in her December 2024 lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, where she accused him and his team of s*xually harassing her. The suit further accused Wallace of carrying out a smear campaign against the actress. The story by The New York Times which reported Blake's allegations, also cited Jed Wallace's name in it. A portion read:

"Jed Wallace, a self-described 'hired gun,' led a digital strategy that included boosting social media posts that could help their cause."

On February 4, Wallace filed a $7 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and denied all the claims that she made previously.

"They are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims"- Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said about Blake's team

Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman reacted to the subpoenas and told Page Six that subpoenas were "an ordinary part of the litigation process." He further mentioned that the "extraordinary" part of it was that her team was asking for all records from the past two and a half years. Freedman said in his statement:

"They are asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter."

He has further described this act as a "fishing expedition" where Blake Lively's team is "desperately" trying to find a factual basis to corroborate their "provably false claims." Freedman concluded by claiming surity that the team would not find any such evidence even from the records that they have been seeking.

As for Jed Wallace who was also subpoenaed, his latest suit against Blake claimed that he was not a defendant in Blake's suit although it was reported that way. In the 10-page document, it stated:

"Indeed, having been the one harassed, she knew the exact opposite. Neither Wallace nor Street had anything to do with the alleged s*xual harassment, retaliation, failure to investigate or aiding and abetting the alleged harassment or alleged retaliation."

Justin Baldoni is currently suing Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist in a $400 million suit. A trial date for March 2026 has been scheduled, in case Justin and Blake fail to come to a settlement.

