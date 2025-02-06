Justin Baldoni asked producer to send him "prayers" before his meeting with Blake Lively after actress allegedly overspent on movie's wardrobe

Amid the ongoing legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, new updates have surfaced on the internet through the suit, with Baldoni claiming that Lively overspent on the movie's wardrobe. According to the legal documents, Blake wanted her wardrobe to be "re-shopped" entirely to match her vision behind her character Lily Bloom. This resulted in an apparent expenditure which got inflated by $430k.

Justin's $400 million lawsuit claimed that Blake demanded getting the delivery of her costumes at her residence, instead of coming to the production office. This allegedly led to additional expenses. The suit further argued that Lively would often refuse to go to fittings. A message from a line producer on April 25, 2023, addressed the concern about the alleged overspending. The message read:

"Normally wardrobe overspends and then does tons of returns and ends up in budget. Our Wardrobe team told me they'd spend about $500k and then land back at $185k once returns are done. To date they've already spent $615K and they need their cashet cards all replenished because they've only shopped for Justin and Blake... I trust them of course but want to keep you all posted as this is way more than I've ever seen wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend."

Expand Tweet

About a month later. Justin Baldoni sent a message to a producer, which has now gone viral. The message, dated May 16, 2023, read:

"I'm seeing Blake in 10. I've been ignoring my gut and there’s a few things I need to course correct on. Send prayers for me… I'm f*cking terrified of saying the wrong thing."

The legal documents further argued that Blake allegedly ignored Justin's vision about the character, and instead wanted to convince the team about the character's style which she wanted.

Sony reportedly approached Justin Baldoni after paparazzi photos of Lively’s on-set outfits went public

It was not just the line producer of It Ends With Us who expressed concerns about the alleged spending by Lively on wardrobe. According to Justin Baldoni's lawsuit, Sony also reached out to him for the same issue.

Expand Tweet

The suit argued that Sony got concerned when the photos of Blake Lively'a on-set costumes were photographed by paparazzi and they were made available to the public, on May 15, 2023.

The lawsuit further claimed that the Sony Executives were worried that the outfits would affect the movie's public reception. The suit read:

"Baldoni received direct criticism from Sony, who voiced serious concerns about the impact of the photos on the Film’s public reception."

This was apparently when Baldoni went to Lively trailer to talk to her about adjustments in this aspect, which, he alleged was "grossly misrepresented" in her own suit. Lively allegedly believed that her character "had money" and could afford expensive items in the movie, despite being a small business owner.

Expand Tweet

The legal drama began shortly before Christmas, when Blake Lively sued Baldoni and his team for s*xual harassment. The details about the complaint were reported by The New York Times, who were then sued by Baldoni in a defamation suit.

Later, Justin Baldoni filed another suit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. The claims were denied by both Lively and The New York Times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback