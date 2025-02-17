Candace Owens claims Blake Lively's team is sending HR complaints to tabloids like TMZ to paint Justin Baldoni as a monster 

Amid the current legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, Candace Owens made some speculations regarding the same. On February 16, 2025, Owens took it to her Instagram story and claimed that someone from Blake's team was sending HR complaints to tabloids like TMZ and The Daily Mail.

According to Owens, all these were done to paint Justin in a negative picture. In the video, Candace said:

"I became aware couple of weeks ago that somebody from Blake Lively's camp was shopping around, what they claimed to be HR complaints to various tabloids and publications namely TMZ, Daily Mail, and The New York Post, sending them these HR complaints... All painting Justin Baldoni to be a monster."

The alleged HR complaints had gotten several names and dates redacted. According to Candace, all the publications that were apparently reached out to declined to publish what Blake's team wanted them to.

She continued that Blake and Ryan then decided to approach and leak similar information to TikTokers and independent journalists. Candace tried to further corroborate her claims by sharing the images of the aforementioned alleged HR complaints with redacted names and dates.

She also went on to assume a few of the redacted names. Some of the names that Candace has referred to on her Instagram stories include Jenny Slate and Isabel Ferrer. In one of the stories, Candace claimed that the decision to react to the information could be a part of a strategy. In another one, she tagged Ryan Reynolds and wrote:

"You and your wife are not smarter than moms on the internet. We remain undefeated."

Ryan Reynolds recently cracked a joke about the lawsuit between Blake Lively and Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the It Ends With Us New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

One of the latest updates about the lawsuit between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively would be Ryan Reynolds' remarks about the same during the SNL50 Special, which was filmed on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the SNL veterans who were also the hosts that day, asked Ryan Reynolds:

"Ryan! How's it going?"

To this, Ryan responded by stating:

"Great! Why what have you heard!"

Blake Lively, who was smiling all throughout, happened to have a shocked face after Ryan cracked the joke, and the crowd began laughing. Lively seemed quite unprepared for the joke.

For the unversed, the couple's arrival at this event on Sunday was the first one since all the legal troubles began between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Recently, several parties like Jed Wallace, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon were subpoenaed in the suit filed by Blake against Justin. Blake's attorneys have repeatedly claimed that several tactics were used to carry on a smear campaign against the actress. The attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson issued a statement to The Wrap saying:

"Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to 'destroy' and 'bury' her reputation and family over the past year."

A trial date for May 2026 has been decided if the two parties fail to reach a settlement before that.

