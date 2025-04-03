What does Dina Doll say in Lively vs. Baldoni documentary? Zack Peter claims MeidasTouch analyst makes it clear that "she believes Blake Lively"

Legal analyst and attorney Dina Doll recently spoke up in favor of Blake Lively, supporting the actress in her ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Pop culture aficionado Zack Peter from No Filter Podcast uploaded a live-streamed reaction to these new developments on April 1, 2025, claiming the MeidasTouch employee is "making it clear" she supports the actresses' claims.

Dina reportedly shared these statements in a new documentary called "In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni," which premiered in the United States on March 31, 2025. The legal analyst claimed:

"In my professional opinion, Blake Lively has a stronger case. All of Justin Baldoni’s arguments about fame and control don’t really refute her claim of s*xual harassment"

Dina, who works for MeidasTouch, seemingly went on to suggest that all of Blake Lively's allegations against Justin Baldoni are a valid and strong basis for claims of "s*xual harassment".

"Those allegations, the improvising of the kissing, talking about p*rnography, regardless of where your workplace is, those seem to be a pretty strong basis for a claim of s*xual harassment," Dina Doll stated.

Blake and Baldoni's legal battle stems from their 2024 film It Ends With Us, where the former's character retells a story where she survives domestic abuse from her husband, played by Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film.

While not directly connected to the legal case, Dina did go on to state how those most affected by the unfolding situation are "victims of domestic violence".

"This film is about domestic violence and nobody’s talking about domestic violence. The other sad thing is that there’s an allegation of s*xual harassment on a domestic violence set, and the whole public seems to have decided whether or not that’s true long before the evidence has even been introduced at trial,” Dina Doll stated in the documentary.

(Zack Peter's commentary on the In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni documentary begins at 10:33 minute timestamp)

Zack Peter's review of the legal situation and the new ID network documentary - In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni - finds him claiming that various pieces of evidence have yet to be presented.

Zack goes on to state that he would not recommend watching the documentary, claiming:

"I would not listen. Watch if you want to watch, it's under an hour so it's an easy kind of get through but it's just you don't have a lot in there... it's a very Hulu documentary. It's meant to be sensational and it's meant to capture you with the headlines"

Exploring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal case and new documentary

Back in December, during the promotional run for It Ends With Us, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni alleging s*xual harassment and inappropriate behavior on-set.

In an amended lawsuit, filed in February 2025, Lively additionally claimed that Baldoni's behavior had made other women on set uncomfortable as well. Justin Baldoni was quick to refute his co-star's claims in a $250 million counter lawsuit against The New York Times, filed in December 2024.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

He would then dismiss Blake Lively's allegations in a January defamation lawsuit against the actress, her husband - Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist - Leslie Sloane.

Baldoni's $400 million counter lawsuit accuses all parties, namely Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times, of orchestrating a smear campaign against him and his production company, Wayfarer, in an attempt to extort him.

Baldoni alleged that Lively had attempted to take over creative control of It Ends With Us, intending to exclude him from the film's press run. The director also alleges that his co-star tried to stop him from attending the New York City premiere of the movie.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of "It Ends with Us" on January 12, 2024, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Image via Getty/Jose Perez)

With both parties denying each other's claims, an official trial date has been set for March 9, 2026. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Leslie Sloane have all filed motions to dismiss Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit.

The new Investigation Discovery (ID) network documentary surrounding this legal unfolding, In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni, has a complete runtime of 60 minutes and can be found available across various platforms.

In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni first premiered on ID network on March 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The US documentary is a condensed piece of work extracted from a documentary that first aired in the UK, originally premiering on March 17, 2025, titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni.

Expand Tweet

ID Network's In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni was produced by ITN Productions, reportedly presenting both perspectives of the legal battle by unpacking Blake Lively's s*xual misconduct allegations and Justin Baldoni's countersuit.

The documentary explores the dispute within the broader entertainment and media industry, contextualizing social media conversations surrounding the #MeToo movement.

In the documentary, Emily Reynolds Bergh, founder of R Public Relations, cited that both actors would need to do a lot of work to restore their reputations once the legal troubles "die down".

