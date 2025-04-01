"What in the Kamala Harris?" — Zack Peter on Sophie Chandauka shifting Prince Harry's charity’s focus from HIV/AIDS to climate resilience & inequality

Podcaster Zack Peter uploaded a YouTube video on April 1, discussing Prince Harry facing criticism after allegedly being forced out of his charity over claims of "misogynoir." In the same video, Peter alleged that Zimbabwean lawyer Sophie Chandauka shifted Prince Harry's charity’s focus from HIV/AIDS to climate resilience & inequality.

He further claimed that Chandauka criticized Harry and his “toxic” Sussex brand after he quit his role at the Sentebale charity, which he co-founded. In the video, Peter alleged that Chandauka is now claiming that the organization should no longer focus on HIV and AIDS.

As per LiveMint’s April 1 report, Chandauka, who became chairwoman of the foundation in 2023, claimed that Harry's actions had persisted for months. She alleged that he and his group bullied her in the boardroom and even attempted to damage her reputation by contacting sponsors behind her back.

Meanwhile, quoting Chandauka, Peter claimed:

“Like for these crisis, we need to get with the times and so her new mission for this organisation is to cover climate resilience and wealth inequality. And I was like: “What in the Kamala Harris”.”

Prince Harry faces criticism from Sophie Chandauka

The chairwoman of Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, Sophie Chandauka, has made serious accusations against him. She alleged that the Duke of Sussex used harassment and abuse in an attempt to evict her from her position.

For context, Sentebale was founded in 2006 by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry as a recognized charity. Sentebale assists kids and teenagers who are having a hard time accepting their HIV/AIDS diagnosis.

As per LiveMint, earlier this week, Harry and several trustees left the charity, which caused a public uproar. According to the same outlet, Chandauka also claimed that after failing to remove her, Harry's team tried to paint her as a failure in fundraising.

Chandauka further stated that she had actually lodged a whistleblower complaint against the charity, citing misogyny, bullying, and harassment. She also criticized Harry for announcing his resignation publicly before informing her or the workers.

She said that this was "harassment and bullying at scale," adding that it had significantly impacted both her and the charity's 540 employees.

Meanwhile, discussing the controversy in the YouTube video, Zack Peter claimed that Chandauka had said:

“The number 1 risk for this organization was the toxicity of its lead patrons brand and so she claims that Harry and his partner.. Wanted to force a failure and then come to rescue..”

He continued:

“However, it's not clear what type of failure they were forcing but it seems like she is claiming that they wanted to run the charity into the ground so they can come and save the charity…”

Additionally, as per ABC’s report from the same day, Chandauka alleged that corporate and wealthy sponsors had stopped supporting Sentebale "because of Prince Harry's reputation." She claimed that Prince Harry's reputation had gotten so poor that he had become the charity's biggest risk.

The report further stated that Chandauku examined the charity's books when she returned as chair and found what she thought were significant issues. However, she allegedly felt unable to voice her concerns because "when the Prince is in the room, no-one has the courage to speak."

Separately, in a March 29 interview with the Financial Times, Chandauka claimed that Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex wanted the charity to fail. She stated:

“The number one risk for this organization was the toxicity of its lead patron’s brand... Seeiso and Harry desired to force a failure and then come to the rescue.”

The Zimbabwean corporate finance lawyer also told the publication that she has worked to change the charity's operations, culture, and long-term plan while concentrating on US fundraising.

As of now, Prince Harry hasn’t responded to the criticism yet.

