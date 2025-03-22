Who is Cressida Bonas? Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend launches new podcast to "celebrate motherhood and mothering" with Princess Eugenie

Actress Cressida Bonas recently announced her upcoming podcast where A-list celebrities, like Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey, will appear as guests. On Wednesday, March 19, the actress, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, and her sister, Isabella Branson, announced on their Instagram that Lessons From Our Mothers, a podcast dedicated to mothers, will be released on March 30, Mother's Day in the UK.

Ad

Princess Eugenie, Cressida's close friend, will also be a guest speaker. Bones posted the same announcement on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

“Introducing Lessons From Our Mothers… We are excited to share something that we’ve been working on for a while…our new podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, launching on Mothering Sunday 2025!”

Ad

Trending

She continued:

“Lessons From Our Mothers is a series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms... Now, we’re on a sisterly mission to find out the stories of some special guests (and their mothers) through this podcast.”

Cressida Bonas's announcement was made just one week after Meghan Markle, Harry's wife, announced Confessions of a Female Founder, her new podcast with Lemonada Media.

Ad

Cressida Bonas, whose current name is Cressida Curzon Wentworth-Stanley, is an English model and actress.

Cressida Bonas is an actress who is now pregnant with her second child

On February 18, 1989, Cressida Bonas was born in Winchester, Hampshire, England, UK. Her acting credits include Touchdown (2024), Tulip Fever (2017), and The Bye Bye Man (2017).

Bonas was the only child of Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzo, who was the daughter of the second marriage of the 6th Earl Howe, and her third husband, Jeffrey Bonas, an Old Harrovian businessman.

Ad

Bonas was always fond of acting. While attending school, Bonas portrayed Laura in Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie, Miss Julie in Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus, and Mrs. Swabb, a Cockney housekeeper.

In 2009, she made her on-screen debut in a brief role in the television series Trinity. She made her stage debut in the play There's a Monster in the Lake at the Hay Festival in 2014.

Ad

Vanity Fair's 2014 International Best-Dressed List featured Cressida Bonas, photographed by Mario Testino for the publication. After posing for the British fashion label Burberry, Bonas was revealed in January 2015 as the face of Mulberry's 2015 campaign.

Cressida Bonas also worked with actor Freddie Fox in a two-minute commercial launched in March 2015 as part of the brand. Additionally, she married Harry Wentworth-Stanley, a real estate investor, in July 2020.

On January 11, 2025, in an essay for The Spectator magazine, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend revealed that she is expecting her second child using a frozen embryo. She is expecting the child with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, with whom she has a 2-year-old son named Wilbur.

Ad

In her essay for The Spectator, she stated:

“I am now well into my second pregnancy… Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer.”

She continued:

“It is incredible that a tiny cluster of frozen cells, already a life, can survive, suspended in time for years. The science behind the process continues to amaze me….”

Ad

Ad

Cressida went on to say that the pregnancy had been challenging thus far. She added:

“I’ve been battling morning sickness… I’ve never had it before, and now feel like I’ve been swaying on a boat for months.”

Meanwhile, further talking about her podcast on Instagram on March 19, Bones wrote in the caption”:

“Have you ever stopped to think about the maternal figures in your life and how they have shaped who you are today? Have you ever asked them about their own experiences, or thought about the lessons that you have learned from them?”

Ad

Cressida Bonas concluded:

“There’s been some laughter, some tears and a lot of wisdom…and cake with Mary Berry, of course… Catch the very first episode on Sunday 30th March, wherever you get your podcasts!”

Now, following the announcement, Prince Harry is yet to comment on the whole thing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback