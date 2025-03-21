What did Yung Miami say about DJ Akademiks on Club Shay Shay podcast? Rapper claims he was "glad" when her car was shot at while she was pregnant

Rapper Yung Miami opened up about her sour relationship with DJ Akademiks during her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on March 19, 2025. When asked by host Shannon Sharpe if she had a problem with Ak, she said:

“I mean, I don't have a problem with him. I was just saying what you share on the breakfast club, this is your job. And it's all about how you speak on the topic. Like, you can say whatever you want to say about me, but you ain't gotta call me a h*e..."

Expressing his shock at the comment, Sharpe asked if that was true. To this, Miami replied:

“It's just so personal. And it's just like, I never met you a day in my life. I don't mind you doing your job as a blogger or whatever you want. You could say whatever because everybody has a right to open. But when they get personal, like, 'yeah, I'm so glad you got shot at it.' And like, my car got shot up…”

The rapper then went on to claim that once DJ Akademiks claimed during his Breakfast Club podcast that he was "glad" when Miami's car was shot at while she was pregnant. Talking about the same, the rapper said:

"My car got shot up when I was six months pregnant… and he said 'I thought you said you keep a baby gl*ck with you.' What is wrong with you? I could have lost my life and my child's life."

The interview came almost three years after Miami and Akademiks started their beef. As per the Hot New Hip Hop's March 11, 2024 report, the two have been dissing each other online since 2022.

Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks's feud has been going on since 2022

Talking further about Akademiks's alleged comment regarding Yung Miami's shooting incident on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the latter said that it was "disrespectful." She continued:

“I'm just like, but God damn, I'm like, everybody out of my opinion. I can't put it well to anybody here. They got an opinion, but this is like, you should take it so far. Like, it's like, yes. It's the problem. I would love to sit down and talk about it, though…”

The rapper further added:

“Because I just want to know, like, what I ever did to you, you can feel the way you feel, but... why is it so personal?"

As per the same All New Hip Hop report, it all started after Ak included Yung Miami while criticizing Diddy for reportedly having a seventh child and revealing it on X in 2022. Miami, who was with the music mogul at that time, responded to DJ Akademiks on X and wrote:

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BI*CH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bi*ch!”

They kept dissing each other back and forth on X. However, they quickly put a stop to it all. Nevertheless, within months, they started the entire thing over.

In an interview with The Jason Lee Show that was posted to YouTube on May 3, 2023, Yung Miami took aim at DJ Akademiks. Ak was brought up during the "Name Drop" portion, and Yung Miami used the term "ba**y boy," which is seemingly an offensive slur. She then continued:

“The problem that I have with him is like, he like to pick on females, like, I don’t think that’s cool.”

Afterward, on May 30, 2023, DJ Akademiks called Yung Miami out and labeled her a "clown" in another livestream. It continued for some time, but the feud grew more intense once Diddy's lawsuit was made public in March 2024.

Since then, Ak and the rapper from City Girls have been disparaging one another. She even dropped 50/50, a diss track targetting DJ Akademiks.

DJ Akademiks has not yet responded to the rapper's remarks in the podcast.

