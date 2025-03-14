"This looks AI" - Netizens react to Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, and Kanye West dropping their collab podcast teaser

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly collaborating with Tristan and Andrew Tate for a podcast. A teaser for the podcast was shared on the official Tate Updates page on X and has since gone viral across social media platforms. The teaser was shared by the handle on Friday, March 14, 2025, but the title of the podcast wasn't disclosed at the time of writing this article.

The teaser starts with a big screen on display playing some anonymous videos and a group of people sitting in front of the screen. The camera then moves towards the screen and reveals Kanye, Andrew, and Tristan sitting together, having a conversation with each other. The video slowly ends by showing a portion of a clock on the screen.

The news came a few days after Kanye West hinted at having an interview with Andrew Tate on March 3, 2025.

The rapper teased the conversation through a post on his X account, claiming that the "internet will never be the same," after announcing that Tate was back in the US.

“Andrew Tate back in the U.S. Interview time [eyes emoji]. Internet will never be the same,” the rapper wrote on X.

As the podcast teaser is trending everywhere, netizens took to the comments section of Tate Updates’ X post to share their reactions. One of the users seemingly claimed that the teaser wasn't real and was made by AI.

“This looks AI," the user wrote.

However, a few social media users also praised the teaser and some requested the trio to release the podcast as soon as possible.

“D*mn that is actually art," an X user wrote.

“Not gunna lie….that was a dope teaser," another person stated.

“Drop that now please," a third user wrote.

The responses continued and a user wondered if the video was the teaser for a song. Others expressed excitement, with some of them saying that it would be the greatest podcast.

“Anybody know what song this is? It’s amazing”, one of the reactions reads.

“Greatest podcast in the history”, another netizen commented on X.

“This looks sick!! [fire emojis]”, an X user reacted.

Spotify removes Andrew Tate’s podcast from its platform

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been involved in legal issues for some time now. While they remain in the headlines for the same, Spotify removed Andrew’s podcast, citing that it didn't follow the company rules, as per the Independent.

Spotify also confirmed the same while speaking to the publication on March 13, 2025. The streaming platform added that the removal wasn't a result of an "employee discussion" on Slack. While the P*mping H*es podcast was removed from the platform, Tate's other podcasts, including How To Get Girls Fast and Easy are still available.

Spotify users demanded the removal of the podcast after Australian trauma counsellor Renee Chopping started a petition on Change.org. The petition has received 90,000 signatures at the time of writing this article.

Chopping's petition claimed that Andrew Tate’s podcasts aim to train men on how to earn benefits for themselves through women’s exploitation. A few people canceled their subscriptions to the platform at the same time.

Andrew and Tristan were taken into custody on March 12, 2024, on charges of s*xual aggression linked to incidents that happened in the UK between 2012 and 2015, as per the Independent. Almost a year before being arrested, charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and forming a criminal group were imposed on the brothers.

