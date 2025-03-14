Spotify removes Andrew Tate's Pimping H*es podcast after petition for its removal garners over 90K signatures, cites breach of company rules

Andrew Tate's podcast, P*mping H*es was removed from Spotify after a petition for its removal got over 90K signatures. The Guardian reported on March 13, 2025, that the streaming platform cited a breach of company rules for their decision to remove the podcast.

“The content in question was removed because it violated our policies", Spotify spokesperson confirmed.

Tate, a self-proclaimed "misogynist," first gained public attention in 2016 after appearing on the British version of Big Brother. In his podcast, Pimping H*es Degree, released in October 2023, he discussed several issues related to manipulation and emotional control over women.

Several organizations and women called out the podcast and Tate for his problematic takes and opinions. The podcast faced immense backlash for its aggressive and harmful ideologies. Before its removal, it had over 276 comments from online users demanding action.

According to The Telegraph, Renee Chopping, an Australian trauma counsellor, launched a Change.org petition to urge Spotify to remove the podcast. The petition, launched in February 2025, received 90,000 signatures in support.

Following the petition, 404 Media reported the takedown of Tate's podcast on March 12, 2025, after a staff member reportedly raised similar concerns in an internal chat. In a Slack conversation, the person called it "pretty vile" that the platform hosted Tate's content.

“Pretty vile that we’re hosting Andrew Tate’s content,” the employee said.

However, Spotify's spokesperson also reiterated that the removal was solely based on policy violations and "not because of employee discussion." The Pimping H*es Degree podcast reportedly went against Spotify's terms that prohibit content related to "dehumanizing" statements about individuals or groups. This was the reason behind the removal of the podcast.

However, Spotify has not removed all the content related to Tate. Many of his controversial podcasts are still available on the platform, including his supposed "PhD course” on “How to get girls fast and easy.”

Renee Chopping shares why she started the petition to remove Andrew Tate podcasts from Spotify

Andrew Tate leaves court after his trial in Romania - Source: Getty

Renee Chopping, a trauma counsellor from Australia, launched her petition on February 28, 2025, on the Change.org platform. The petition was titled "Demand Spotify Remove Andrew Tate’s Harmful Courses on How to Traffic Women," and it urged Spotify to remove courses by Andrew Tate.

Citing her own experience as a counselor, Renee shared how the podcasts left a detrimental impact on young minds. In her petition, Chopping accused the platform of profiting from exploitative content, noting that they were "cashing in on the exploitation of women and girls."

Chopping’s statement also highlighted the dangers of Tate’s influence, particularly among young men.

"The platform is hosting courses by misogynist influencer and accused s*x trafficker Andrew Tate - courses that actively teach men how to manipulate, control, and profit from the exploitation of women," Chopping added

Renee Chopping, who has worked with survivors of s*x trafficking and young people in Australian schools, has reportedly witnessed the harmful effects of Tate's ideologies. She said that while she worked with young people in schools, she sat with boys who "admire influencers like Andrew Tate." She noted that these boys believed that "dominance, aggression, and entitlement" defined "success and masculinity."

She also emphasized the pressure young girls face as a result of these toxic messages. Renee elaborated on how young girls told her about the "daily impact" of these beliefs, which led them to "feel pressured to meet unrealistic beauty standards."

“I’ve also listened to young girls express the daily impact of these toxic ideals—how they feel pressured to meet unrealistic beauty standards, tolerate degradation and r*pe threats, and navigate a world where they are seen as objects rather than equals," she stated

Chopping started the petition to call on Spotify to take decisive action against s*xual exploitation and commit to stricter content policies. The platform has since removed Tate's podcast, but some of his controversial podcasts are still available.

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have returned to the US after being detained in Bucharest for human trafficking and sexual misconduct allegations. At present, Tate is in Florida, facing a state criminal investigation despite receiving a warm welcome from Trump allies.

