What are the charges against Andrew Tate? Influencer tells Candace Owens he won't leave Florida amid state's criminal investigation against him

Andrew Tate recently appeared for an interview with Candace Owens on March 5, 2025, claiming that he won’t leave Florida. Tate seemingly challenged the authorities to come and take him into custody as he spoke to Owens. A video of the entire moment where Tate commented was obtained by Tate Updates, who shared the same on X.

Tate’s latest interview happened a few days after he arrived in the United States with his brother Tristan. The Associated Press reported on Saturday, March 1, that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was not ready to welcome the duo and that his administration has already launched an inquiry into the brothers.

On the other hand, Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, also confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into the brothers.

During his interview with Owens, Andrew was heard saying:

“They’re gonna think I’m guilty of something so what I’m gonna do is I’m gonna stay right here. I’m gonna stay right here. I am right here. You know what’s funny? I am such a reasonable man. I am truly not a hard head like people think.”

Andrew also stated that he would have shifted to another state if Ron DeSantis had contacted him privately. He mentioned that he would have left Florida if he was not welcome at the place.

Notably, Andrew Tate has been facing multiple charges in different places, including that he was accused of r*pe and human trafficking after being arrested in Romania in 2022, as per BBC. Apart from that, a civil case was filed against him last year by four British women in the UK on charges of r*pe.

Andrew and Tristan have been additionally charged with allegedly pressurizing a Florida-based woman to get involved in s*x work and while the victim approached the Roman authorities with evidence, she was reportedly defamed by the brothers.

Andrew Tate said that he was not scared of the state jail

During his recent interview with Candace Owens, Andrew Tate expressed his disappointment with the investigation that was launched after he came to the United States.

“You wanna play these games? I am right here in Miami. I am right here in Miami. Come get me. Arrest me. Perp walk me. Put me on the news. Tell everyone I’m a human trafficker. You think I’m not versed? You think I’m not ready? I’m a navy sealing this sh*t. F**king come get me, raid my house, take my stuff," he said.

Andrew Tate mentioned that he does not sleep with his phone, which might have some evidence, adding that he wipes his phone every night. He further stated that he is ready to go over everything again in case he is arrested again and continued:

“I’ve done it for four years in Romania. You think I’m scared of your state jail after an Eastern European gulag? I’m staying right here until the case is concluded. Because when I beat it here, then what they’re gonna say?”

Andrew also said that he has managed to beat his case previously in other places, and he can do it again. He seemingly claimed his innocence by saying that he had not done anything to anyone and that if the authorities had the evidence to arrest him, he would wait for the police officers every day from the early morning hours.

Andrew Tate came to the United States after he was released from house arrest, which was imposed in August last year since prosecutors were investigating new charges related to alleged s*x with a minor and trafficking of underage people, as per the Independent. Certain properties owned by Andrew and Tristan were also seized by the authorities at the same time.

A month after a Romanian court declared that the case of both brothers could not go to trial, Andrew Tate was released from house arrest in January this year, allowing him to travel outside Romania.

