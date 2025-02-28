“Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct” — Governor Ron DeSantis addresses Tristan and Andrew Tate’s arrival

According to USA Today, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, two internet personalities, landed in Florida on February 27. Shortly before the two Tate brothers landed, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to let the media and the citizens know that he condemned the Tate brothers and they weren't welcome in Florida.

According to the media outlet, the two brothers were under criminal investigation in Romania as there were multiple allegations against them, including money laundering, human trafficking, s*xual intercourse with a minor, and r*pe.

Governor Ron DeSantis said in the press conference that he was not notified that the brothers were planning to come to Florida. He said:

"The reality is, Florida is not a place where you are welcome, with that type of conduct in the air. I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved. We were not notified."

According to NBC's report, after the Tate brothers landed in Florida, they told the media that they were "misunderstood" and that they weren't convicted of those crimes. They said:

"We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty, and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood. There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet."

What did Donald Trump say about Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's return to the U.S.?

UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington - Image via Getty

According to The Independent's report dated February 28, the President, in a joint press conference with British prime minister Keir Starmer, told the reporters that he knew nothing about the Tate brothers' return to the country. Trump said:

"I just know nothing about it. We’ll check it out. We’ll let you know."

Keir Starmer chimed in and said human tr*fficking is a serious allegation, and since Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are facing charges in the UK as well, there's an "English element" to it. Starmer said:

"There's an English element here, so obviously it's important that justice is done, and human tr*fficking is obviously, to my mind, a security risk."

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are avid supporters of Donald Trump. On February 12, 2025, Andrew Tate tweeted that now that Trump is the President of the U.S., the brothers will return. He wrote,

"The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back. And they will be better than ever. Hold on."

Senator Josh Hawley, who is a member of the Republican party, told Huffington Post on February 27 that conservatives shouldn't glorify Andrew Tate and his brother since they are facing "extremely serious" charges. He said,

"I don’t think conservatives should be glorifying this guy at all, and I certainly don’t think that we should be using any influence in our government to try to get him out of what seemed to be extremely serious charges in Romania."

According to The Washington Post, although Andrew Tate and his brother's travel ban was lifted and they are now in the U.S., they are still under "judicial supervision" and must answer to Romanian officials.

