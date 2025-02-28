Kick streamer Ac7ionMan slams Tristan Tate's take on World War II and claims he is baiting Holocaust denial

Twitch streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMan" called out Andrew Tate's brother, Tristian Tate, on his recent take on World War II. Tristan had claimed that the countries which won the Second World War each taught a different version of its history that supposedly "suits their particular narrative."

Responding to Tristan Tate's claim that none of the winning countries of World War II showcase an "accurate version", Ac7ionMan claimed that his statement was bait for Holocaust denial while masquerading as "pseudo-intellectualism":

'The true story of WWII isn't being taught.' Bitch go watch the 26 part series 'The World at War' produced in 1973. They interview people on every side of the war, including those that dropped the bombs and those who had bombs dropped on them. They even interview Hitler's secretary ffs. This nonsense is just bait for Holocaust denial under the guise of pseudo-intellectualism."

"None of the countries who won teach the actual reason why the war happened": Tristan Tate gives his take on World War II history in recent interview

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are popular internet personalities who became famous due to their commentary on masculinity, gender roles and other topics. The two are currently facing charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Romania, with their travel restrictions being recently lifted by the prosecutors.

Talking about his perception regarding the "accuracy" of World War 2 history being taught, Tristan Tate said:

"So, every country has a different history. And as a young man, I was, well, like this can't all be true, so that's when I started digging into it and understanding World War II history in a way that if I spoke vocally in public and I had an audience I'd be put in jail... It's different in every country for a reason because it suits their particular narrative."

Talking about the "actual truth," Tate continued:

"So what is the actual truth? The truth is, none of the countries who won teach an accurate version of World War 2 history. None of the countries who won teach the actual reasons why the war happened. None of the countries who won teach the aftermath, and you know, what happened because the war was won by the people who won."

After the Tate brothers arrived in Florida, United States, through a private flight from Romania, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that individuals with conduct similar to theirs were "not welcome" in the state. He further claimed that the authorities were unaware and uninformed of the brothers' travel to the United States, claiming that they were not involved in their arrival.

