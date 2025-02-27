  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "George Soros' funded operations": Andrew Tate blasts the media after landing in Florida with brother Tristan

"George Soros' funded operations": Andrew Tate blasts the media after landing in Florida with brother Tristan

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 27, 2025 19:51 GMT
Andrew Tate recently talked to the media after landing in Florida (Image via @FearedBuck/X)
Andrew Tate recently talked to the media after landing in Florida (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Andrew Tate recently talked to the media after landing in Florida and claimed that there were "carefully constructed narratives" through certain supposed "operations" that were being funded by American investor George Soros. The Tate brothers were seen walking out of the airport together after having their travel ban (which restricted them to Romania) lifted.

Ad

Talking to the members of the media that had gathered around him, Andrew Tate stated:

"I think it's extremely important we stop allowing media spin, wrap up smears, lies or carefully constructed narratives from George Soros' funded operations trying to destroy the reputations of good people who have no intention to do anything other than follow the law."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

"Yet to be convicted of any crimes in our lives": Andrew Tate claims he and his brother are "largely misunderstood"

Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were accused by prosecutors in Romania of partaking in human trafficking, sexual misconduct, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. The pair has denied all allegations, with the case currently being open in Romania.

Ad

Claiming that he and his brother were "misunderstood", Andrew Tate stated that he and his brother were innocent until proven otherwise:

"Listen, listen, we live in a democratic society where it's innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood."

Further, stating that no criminal record exists for him and his brother, Andrew Tate said:

"We've yet to be convicted of any crimes in our lives, ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet ever. Our case was dismissed on the nineteenth of December in Romania under the Biden administration. And a prosecutor recently decided, because we have no active indictment in court, to let us go, and return."
Ad

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently stated that the Tate brothers were not welcome in the state and that the authorities were "not notified" and "not involved" in their arrival.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी