"Epic and hilarious" - Fans in splits as Andrew Tate seemingly performs controversial WWII salute in Valentine's Day post

Social media influencer Andrew Tate sparked controversy with his Valentine’s Day post, which many perceived as resembling a controversial WWII salute. The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from MMA fans and social media users.

Tate took to X and shared an image of himself sitting and extending one hand outward, accompanied by the caption:

"My heart goes out to everyone this Valentine’s Day.”

Check out Andrew Tate's X post below:

The post sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan drew a comparison to Elon Musk’s controversial salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration parade, commenting:

“Less enthusiastic than Musk's tbh. I just don't feel the love as much.”

Another user suggested the former kickboxer use his other hand to salute, commenting:

“Use the right hand.”

One X user wrote:

“Hahahahahahaha epic and hilarious.”

Another fan added:

“Why don't do a valentines day tate speech??!.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reacts to Andrew Tate's unique Valentine's Day post. [Screenshots courtesy: @Cobratate on X]

Andrew Tate defends Israel Adesanya amid online backlash following recent loss

Israel Adesanya faced Nassourdine Imavov in the headliner at UFC Saudi Arabia. Despite having a strong first round, the former middleweight champion was knocked out in the second round. His defeat quickly became the subject of trolling, with many fans taking shots at ‘The Last Stylebender’.

One X user mocked Adesanya for his loss, writing:

“Izzy pulled the reverse Pereira. Waved off the ref and got sparked 10 seconds later lmfao.”

This post caught the attention of Andrew Tate, who clapped back at the troll and defended Adesanya. Tate highlighted the courage required to step into the octagon, writing on X:

"I hate when people who don't have the balls to step in the cage type things like "LMFAO." Laughing at the warrior to feel better about being a coward. Izzy is a legend and braver than 99.99% of men alive. Masculine men show respect to those braver than them. Hating is feminine."

Check out Andrew Tate’s X post below:

