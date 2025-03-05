"All of Hollywood's doing it"—Andrew Tate questions media's treatment of Diddy while speaking on the PBD Podcast

While appearing on the PBD Podcast on March 4, 2025, media personality and businessman Andrew Tate questioned the media's alleged treatment of Diddy in front of the host Patrick Bet-David. Talking about the imprisoned rapper and whether or not Diddy is guilty, Tate said:

“I am so resistant to media programming that even when I know somebody is guilty of something, I still ask questions. So Diddy, is he guilty? I believe he's guilty. There's enough evidence around. He looks pretty guilty…”

He continued:

“When the media is attacking him... I sit and think, why only him? All of Hollywood's doing it. What did he do to get him in trouble? Because there's a whole bunch of others who've done the same things, but they're okay and he's not…”

The podcast came 6 months after the rapper was taken into custody on charges of conspiracy of committing racketeering, forced s*x trafficking, and transportation for pr*stitution. According to Forbes, his arrest in New York coincided with a number of legal lawsuits, some dating back to the 1990s, that claimed physical violence and s*xual abuse.

The rapper is now facing lawsuits from over two dozen people who claim that he has used his position in the entertainment industry to r*pe, drug, and abuse people.

Andrew Tate opened up about Diddy in a recent podcast

Diddy is still in custody (Image via Getty Images)

While talking about Diddy, Andrew Tate questioned the authorities as to why they targeted him. He further alleged that many people have done what he did. He then claimed that the media's portrayal of him made things difficult for him.

His questions continued:

“Why did they randomly choose him? Did he stop obeying? Did he not resign the contract? Did he refuse to shut up about certain things? Why did they pluck him from the bunch of hundreds they could have gotten? That's what I think when the media attacks someone. So that's what a smart man thinks…”

Tate here referred to the fact that Diddy was arrested by the FBI on September 16, in a New York hotel. BBC reported that federal prosecutors accused him of "creating a criminal enterprise" in which he allegedly "abused, threatened, and coerced" the female victims and others around him to "fulfil his s*xual desires" and and "conceal his conduct."

According to the same publication, the authorities further said that the rapper had used drugs and violence to "lure" the victims into extended s*x acts called "Freak Offs". They also disclosed that during the raids on Diddy's residences in Miami and Los Angeles in March, they had found guns, ammo, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

The latest batch of lawsuits against the rapper include allegations from two men who were underage at the time of the alleged s*xual assaults. Both expressed anticipation that he would help them launch their careers in show business. However, he allegedly abused his power and assaulted them.

Diddy Combs denied all the allegations, both those laid out in lawsuits and in his federal indictment.

On the other hand, in the latest podcast episode, Tate went on to discuss how other people might perceive him:

“People who allow you to be locked in your houses… sending your tax money abroad to fund endless wars and have murdered millions of people around the globe… are on Epstein's island who own the media outlets saying "I'm the bad guy".”

He continued:

“You take any one of these governors, senators… put them under the same scrutiny I've been under and they'll lock up every single one for corruption or racketeering for influencing all of them.. but me I seem to walk every single case and then the conservatives are getting side off.”

Tate concluded in the podcast:

“Not the media, not the fake news, not the transs*xuals, not the drag queen... Because what I made a joke saying women can't drive well there seems to be a common thread”

BBC reported that since Diddy's arrest on September 16, 2024, he has been detained at Brooklyn, New York's Metropolitan Detention Centre. According to US District Judge Arun Subramanian, his trial will start on May 5.

