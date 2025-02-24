Diddy's legal team claims Homeland Security's raids of his properties were 'unconstitutional' in new court filing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has recently criticized Homeland Security's raids of the rapper's house in March 2024. The lawyers argued in the court filing on Sunday, February 23, 2025, that the raids on the rapper's Miami and Los Angeles residences allegedly violated the Constitution, as per ABC News.

According to the complaint, his iCloud account, cell phone, and hotel room were all allegedly included in the overbroad warrants used to secure the raids on the two locations.

The filing further claimed that the warrant applications allegedly "presented a grossly distorted picture of reality" and omitted information that might have benefited Combs, ABC News reported. However, the request does not specify exactly what evidence was excluded from the warrants.

Diddy's lawyer claimed that the government has allegedly hidden vital evidence which would have helped Diddy

Combs' team further alleged that the supervising judge who approved the warrant applications should have seen the reportedly omitted evidence, as per ABC News. They also claimed that a witness who was presented against the rapper fabricated the testimony. Nevertheless, the name of the witness was never revealed.

The document further said:

“The government got its warrants, leaked damaging information, and then executed its military-style raids at Combs’s residences. Here, rather than giving the reviewing magistrate a fair summary, the government hid exculpatory evidence to bolster its case.”

Additionally, the same document alleged that the prosecutors had used "systemic deception" to secure the warrants. The rapper also requested that the judge either schedule a hearing to address how the government got the warrants or suppress all the evidence gathered during the warranted raids on his property.

According to the motion, "Producer-1," who made accusations against the rapper that were "never credible," provided the material for the warrants. It also claimed that "Producer-1" allegedly was not scheduled to testify against Diddy in his impending s*x trafficking trial.

Meanwhile, the identity of "Producer-1" was never revealed. Combs further claimed in the filing that "Victim-1," who is identified as his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, allegedly voluntarily participated in all the s*xual acts with the now-jailed record label CEO, per ABC News.

The filing came almost 11 months after the FBI raided the rapper's houses. In September 2024, then-U.S. Attorney Damian Williams revealed that in the March 2024 raids, the FBI confiscated items, including firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers from Combs' homes.

Law officers also seized drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in connection with the reported s*x parties, aka "Freak Offs," that the rapper used to host for his friends and colleagues. According to the officials, additional things such as "controlled substances... extra linens, and lighting" were also found.

Although the prosecution has not yet responded to the whole thing, they will formally do so through court documents. Diddy has entered a not-guilty plea to accusations of pr*stitution, s*x trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy.

It all started when Diddy was sued in November 2023 by his longtime girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura. He swiftly resolved the matter despite her claims that he had abused her for years. However, a number of other people, including Dawn Richard, a former Danity Kane member, made claims against Sean.

On the other hand, despite multiple attempts to get him released on bail, Diddy has been detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024.

