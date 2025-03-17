How to watch the He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni documentary? Release date and where to watch explored

The ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is the subject of a new documentary from ITN Productions, titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni. The special will delve into Lively’s allegations against Baldoni and his countersuit, along with the broader social media response and legal ramifications.

The documentary is set to premiere in the United Kingdom on March 17 before making its US debut on March 31, according to People. He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni will air as a 90-minute feature in the United Kingdom on Channel 5 on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 10 pm.

In the United States, a condensed 60-minute version, titled In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni, will premiere on Investigation Discovery (ID) on March 31, 2025, at 8/7c pm. US viewers will also have the option to stream the documentary on Max and Discovery+.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal allegations and counterclaims

The documentary will examine the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, which began when Lively accused Baldoni of s*xual misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us. She also claimed that Baldoni hired a public relations firm to launch an online smear campaign against her in an effort to silence her.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit, alleging defamation and civil extortion. His suit also named Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as her publicist Leslie Sloane and the PR firm Vision PR.

According to People, the trial is scheduled for March 2026. The documentary aims to present both sides of the case, along with an analysis of the social media discourse surrounding the dispute.

The documentary is being produced by ITN Productions, with executive producers Mike Griffiths in London and Bruce Kennedy in New York. It was commissioned by Denise Seneviratne at Channel 5. Post-production is being handled in-house by ITN Post, while Blue Ant Studios is responsible for global licensing and distribution, as reported by Variety.

Ian Russell, head of international at ITN Productions, described the project as,

"a timely and in-depth telling of the Hollywood story which has captured the global zeitgeist." Seneviratne echoed this sentiment, stating, "This story has captivated the world, perpetuated by social media which is still gaining momentum."

Blake Lively initially filed her complaint with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20, 2024, before formally suing Baldoni and several of his associates in federal court in New York 11 days later. Baldoni responded with his countersuit in January 2025.

On March 13, 2025, a key development in the case occurred when Judge Lewis J. Liman partially granted Lively’s request for a modified protective order. This ruling ensured that certain confidential materials in the case would remain protected, with an "Attorneys' Eyes Only" designation allowed only if the disclosure posed a significant risk of financial, commercial, or privacy harm, according to People.

Baldoni has also taken legal action against The New York Times, which first reported on Lively’s allegations on December 21, 2024. He has accused the publication of libel in connection with its coverage of the case.

How to Watch

For viewers in the United Kingdom, He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni will be available on Channel 5 on March 17, 2025. In the United States, the shorter version, In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni, will air on Investigation Discovery on March 31, 2025, at 8/7c pm and will also be available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.

