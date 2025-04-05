Youtuber Melanie King recently broke her silence about the tragic stabbing of 17-year-old track runner Austin Metcalf on her commentary channel.

On 5 April 2025, Melanie King uploaded a video on YouTube titled:

"Stabbing of White Athlete by Black Teen Sparks Racial Debate Amid Public Backlash"

In the video, Melanie discussed the stabbing of 17-year-old track runner Austin Metcalf by another 17-year-old, Karmelo Anthony, in Fresco, Texas.

Melanie highlighted the silence surrounding the case and questioned why mainstream media was not covering such a sensitive topic. She claimed that "national media stays quiet" because "it's not politically convenient to talk about." Reflecting on her comment, Melanie said:

"There is no outrage machine spinning for this boy, no protests no hashtags, just silence, why? You already know why, because when the victim doesn't check the right boxes and the suspect doesn't fit the media's narrative of the preferred villain they move on like it never happened, enough is enough!"

"That's not self-defense, that's murder" — Melanie King slams perpetrator for twisting the Austin Metcalf case

In an interview with The New York Post published on April 3, 2025, Karmelo's father, Andrew Anthony, spoke in his son's defense:

"He works two jobs. He's an A student and has a 3.7 GPA. Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be."

Melanie King appeared visibly upset and called out the perpetrator for, in her view, twisting the whole story against Austin Metcalf. She suggested he stop using the self-defense narrative and questioned how such a trivial issue could drive a 17-year-old to pull out a knife and stab someone. Melanie said:

"Oh give me a break, this is an absolutely outrageous and disgusting excuse for a defense. The audacity, the sheer goal of the perpetrator to twist this into some type of self-defense narrative is beyond comprehension. So let me get this straight, someone gets pushed, and the immediate reaction is to pull out a knife and stab them in the chest, that's not self-defense that's murder."

Melanie continued:

"The fact that he thinks anyone should believe this pathetic excuse is an insult to the victim his family and basic human decency."

On Wednesday morning, at the Frisco Centennial High School stadium, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony reportedly stabbed Austin Metcalf following a disagreement over a reserved seat, according to Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf. Austin was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Austin's mother told the WFFA:

"Just because the kid was mad, my son is not here anymore."

Hunter Metcalf, Austin's twin brother, who was present at the time of the stabbing, gave further details to WFFA:

"A kid was sitting in our tent at the tract and when we asked him to move he started getting aggressive and talking recklessly. He said "Make me move" and then grabbed his backpack. I tried to whip around as fast as I could. I looked at my brother and I'm not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him," Hunter said.

The stabbing occurred during a track meet on Wednesday at roughly 10:00 AM. The perpetrator has been charged with first-degree murder, and his bail has been set at $1,000,000, according to People.

