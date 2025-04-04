"Unimaginable"- Riley Gaines sends heartfelt condolences to Austin Metcalf and his family

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the unfortunate tragedy that befell Austin Metcalf and his family. The teenaged student athlete breathed his last after receiving a fatal stab wound during a school athletic meet at Briscoe, Texas.

According to several media reports, Metcalf was participating at a track and field meet in his school located in the town of Frisco, Texas, when a fight broke out between him and another student, Carmello Anthony. Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf, who died in his twin brother's arms. The police have taken Anthony into custody.

Gaines shared her thoughts on the incident by posting on her X timeline [previously Twitter],

"Prayers for the Metcalf family, especially Austin's twin brother who held him as he died. Unimaginable."

Gaines previously reacted to a female fencer being disqualified for refusing to compete against a trans athlete at the Wagner College. The fencer, Stephanie Turner, took a knee, announcing her decision to not compete against the trans athlete.

Gaines shared a video from the same incident, as she posted on her X timeline,

"Female fencer takes a knee and receives disqualification for refusing to compete against a man competing on the women's team at @WagnerCollege

Riley Gaines also called out the WNBA for promoting the cause of trans athletes with their social media posts.

Riley Gaines reacts to a receiving a major honor in the state of West Virginia

Riley Gaines reacts on receiving a major honor in the state of West Virginia [Image Source : Getty]

A few weeks ago, Riley Gaines was present alongside West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisen, who signed the Riley Gaines Act. Under this provision, gender was clearly defined as male and female, apart from ensuring that no trans athlete gets a free pass, as per the executive orders issued by Donald Trump.

Gaines responded to the occasion by posting on her X timeline,

"Beyond honored to stand next to @wvgovernor as he signed the Riley Gaines Act today. The Riley Gaines Act defines sex-based terms like "woman" in state statute. No more unelected bureaucrats reinterpreting these words to mean what they want them to mean."

In a previous interview with 'Outkick', Gaines explained how people like President Donald Trump and Governor Morrison are doing the right thing. In her words,

"The majority of American people know what a woman is, and it's time our laws do too.... Contrary to what some may think, given President Trump is back in the White House, the war on woke has not been won yet. There's more work to be done, but leaders like President Trump and Governor Morrisey have paved the way."

Riley Gaines also backed the Trump administration when they officially froze the funding of Maine's educational institutions for violating Title IX provisions, and promoting the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

